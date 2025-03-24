Even since its introduction, I have kept a close eye on Microsoft Loop’s progress. While it was barebone at launch, the Windows maker has done a solid job improving Loop with frequent updates. Fast-forward to 2025, and I wanted to discover if it could truly be the all-in-one productivity solution Microsoft promised. So, I decided to ditch my current toolkit and started my exclusive month-long experiment with Loop.

Did Loop ultimately replace my productivity needs? This is my experience, a deep dive into the strengths and weaknesses of Microsoft Loop as a primary productivity hub.

Microsoft Loop offers solid mobile apps

Would love to see native desktop versions

Close

For any tool aspiring to be an all-in-one productivity hub, a robust mobile app is non-negotiable. After all, I need to create some quick notes, tweak pages, and access my workspace on the go. And in this arena, Microsoft Loop truly shines. Unlike some competitors, where mobile experiences feel like afterthoughts (looking at you, Notion), Loop's mobile apps are feature-rich and thoughtfully designed.

The interface is clean and intuitive, content creation is a breeze thanks to a robust toolbar, and the overall experience is smooth and polished.

Ideas tab is ideal for quick notes

Arrange your quick notes later

The Ideas tab in Microsoft Loop quickly became my digital scratchpad, a place for unfiltered thoughts and fleeting inspirations. With Notion and Obsidian, I often felt pressured to immediately categorize and organize every note. Loop’s Ideas provides a sense of freedom. I can simply dump my quick thoughts and random snippets without thinking twice.

Later, I can easily transfer those notes to relevant workspace pages and connect them to databases, meeting notes, and other relevant information.

Loop has nailed the project management

Handy for personal projects

Thanks to its well-integrated Kanban boards, project management within Microsoft Loop proved surprisingly efficient. I found that Loop effectively replicated the core features of dedicated project management tools like Trello and helped me visualize and manage my personal projects with ease.

I can create customizable tasks, assign them, add relevant properties and comments to tasks, and track progress through a drag-and-drop interface. Unlike external tools, where project details are often stored across different platforms, Loop keeps everything on a single page. All the related documents, notes, client details, and discussions are readily accessible on the same page as the Kanban board.

The collaboration experience is smooth