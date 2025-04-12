My digital productivity toolkit kept growing with task manager, project management, note-taking, mind-mapping, and PKM software. I was tired of juggling multiple applications, and that’s why I ditched everything and decided to put Obsidian to the ultimate test. I used this powerful base as my sole hub for everything from managing tasks and jotting down quick thoughts to planning projects and organizing my life.

Allow me to share my story of the month, the challenges I faced, the surprising discoveries I made, and ultimately, whether Obsidian can truly function as a comprehensive productivity solution for the long haul.

The local-first approach gives peace of mind

With the flexibility of third-party cloud sync

Obsidian’s local-first nature gives me a much-needed peace of mind. Unlike cloud-based services, where my data is stored on someone else's servers, with Obsidian, I have the ultimate say in where my information lives. I save my private vaults on the device for maximum privacy.

However, whenever I need vault access on all my devices, I use OneDrive to get the job done. Obsidian offers the flexibility to pick a cloud service of your choice. You can even use a self-hosted platform like Nextcloud to sync vaults across devices. Unlike Notion, Obsidian functions offline as well. This means that even if there's a temporary internet outage or an issue with the syncing service, my core information remains accessible right there.

Markdown requires a learning curve

A third-party plugin to rescue

My transition from OneNote to Obsidian came with a learning curve. After all, Obsidian doesn’t have a toolbar at the top, and I wasn’t familiar with Markdown language either. For years, I was used to simply highlighting text and clicking buttons for formatting – bolding, italics, headings, lists – it was all very visual and immediate.

There was a period of constant referencing cheat sheets and trying to remember the correct syntax. To bridge this gap and ease myself into the Markdown workflow, I discovered a third-party plugin called the Editing Toolbar. This plugin was a game-changer in those early days. It provided a familiar toolbar at the top of my notes.

A bunch of productivity add-ons