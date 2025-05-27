Dropbox doesn’t require an introduction. Like many, it has been my digital workhorse that seamlessly synced my files across devices. It was convenient, reliable, and got the job done without breaking a sweat. However, as I started dealing with sensitive and confidential stuff, I decided to ditch it in favor of a private alternative.

Upon trying out several options, I stumbled upon Syncthing. Aside from transforming how I manage my data, this open-source, peer-to-peer file synchronization application also taught me valuable lessons for ditching the rich ecosystem of Dropbox.