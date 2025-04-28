For those who are locked into the Google ecosystem, it can be hard to escape. It's incredibly convenient, and with everything available on all of your devices, it can be hard to find a compelling reason to switch. However, I've finally made the jump to my own self-hosted services, away from Google, and the truth is that it's better.

Yes, there are some downsides, but there are some surprising upsides, too. These are the tools I use to de-Google my life as much as I can, and they're really easy for anyone to set up and use.

Prerequisites

These bring it all together

Before I talk about each of the individual services, there are two requirements that I personally use to make it all possible. The first is TrueNAS; I turned an old PC into a home server quite a while ago, and it runs the majority of my self-hosted services. I use Tailscale to enable connecting to all of my services, and I use Nginx Proxy Manager to configure a bunch of reverse proxies so that I can access my services with simple, human-readable domain names. You don't need to use TrueNAS Scale specifically; you just need somewhere to run all of the services.

The second is a backup service, and the backup service that I use is BackBlaze. This is deployed as a part of my 3-2-1 backup strategy, and allows me to keep a backup of my most important data off-site. This includes my documents, my photos, and the files that I back up from my other devices. BackBlaze is incredibly cheap, with a B2 bucket coming in at as little as $6 per terabyte of storage. I can automate my dataset backups in TrueNAS to my BackBlaze bucket, so everything is automatically synced to the cloud, encrypted, and every 24 hours.

While you don't need a backup service, I strongly recommend it if you're looking to replace your Google ecosystem with self-hosted alternatives. Otherwise, you leave yourself at risk of losing all of your data.

Nextcloud is the ultimate Google Drive replacement

It even has a Google suite of apps, too