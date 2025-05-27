Any PC is more than just the sum of its parts. A lot of components and peripherals come together to make a PC what it is, but some parts elevate your experience beyond what you expect. Quality peripherals are one such aspect of any build, improving functionality as well as the perceived experience of using a PC. After using cheap, entry-level keyboards, mice, and headsets for years, I began investing in better-quality models that improved my productivity and increased the enjoyment I derived from my PC setup.