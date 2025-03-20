For years, Notion has been my go-to for everything from project management to personal note-taking. While Notion excels in many areas, its reliance on cloud storage and rigid structure began to feel limiting. I wanted the freedom of local files and the ability to build a truly interconnected network of ideas. That’s why I decided to test Obsidian, a powerful markdown-based app known for its flexibility.

This is the story of my transition, the challenges I faced, unexpected discoveries, and whether Obsidian lived up to the hype.

Convenience of offline note-taking

No need to worry about internet access

One of the immediate differences I experienced was Obsidian’s offline capabilities. Whether I was on a long flight, working in a remote location with sketchy internet, or simply wanting to avoid distractions, my notes were readily available.

I could capture quick notes, edit existing ones, refer to knowledge graphs, glance over linked notes, and even jot down daily notes without worrying about internet access. Obsidian also felt faster due to its local-first approach. Although the performance difference was minor, Obsidian surely felt more fluid and intuitive.

Cloud storage flexibility

And an optional end-to-end encryption

Here is where Obsidian truly shined. You can either store your vaults offline or use any cloud storage solution of your choice (OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, iCloud, or even Nextcloud) to sync them across devices. And the best part is, you can even enable end-to-end encryption by using Obsidian’s Sync add-on (paid one).

Whether you use Google One, Microsoft 365, or iCloud+, you have ample options to sync your vaults for free. You can choose a service that aligns with your existing workflow and preferences. With Notion, you must rely on the company server to store your data. You don’t have any control over it.

Host of customization options

Thanks to the plugin library