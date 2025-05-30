In a typical week, I use Adobe products most days. I use Photoshop daily to crop and resize my images for articles. I usually use Illustrator and Adobe Express to create illustrations and social media posts for an organization I’m part of. While my Adobe workflow isn’t too heavy, I have been relying on it for quite some time, and I'm looking to move away from Adobe. I tested my workflow to see how easy it could be to switch from Adobe Creative Cloud to non-Adobe products, hoping I can finally break my subscription and live an Adobe-free life in the future.

Photopea lets me do the same as my Photoshop workflow

There’s minimal change for me (and it’s free)