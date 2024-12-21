I'm willing to bet that anyone who has been a PC user for over 10 years has one or more hard drives gathering dust somewhere in their home. What was once the only storage medium for desktops and laptops has now been superseded in almost all areas by the best SSDs. You might not reminisce about the terribly slow speeds or weird sounds of your old hard drives, but their years of loyal service are worth remembering.

In that vein, you have numerous ways to repurpose your old hard drives instead of leaving them abandoned in some closet or relegating them to the scrapyard. Whether your old drive is still functional or not, you can give it a new purpose and extend its life by a few more years, or maybe even indefinitely.

5 Expand storage on your main PC or console

You can never have enough storage

One of the easiest ways to keep your trusty ol' hard drive in commission is to dust it off and use it as secondary storage on your primary PC, or even your console. Considering the size of modern games, photos, videos, movies, creative assets, and more, having additional storage never hurts. And if you can install your old hard drive to get 1TB or 2TB of free storage instead of buying a new drive, it's a win for you as well as the environment.

Similarly, your console can always do with an additional drive as external storage, especially if its internal storage is not large enough. Of course, on both your desktop and console, the old hard drive might be much slower compared to the existing storage, but you can still make use of the extra GBs, especially on your desktop for storing lesser-used files, games, media, and more.

4 Use it as archival storage

HDDs for the win