If you've been building PCs for years, you have probably collected more than your fair share of old or dead hardware that's been gathering dust in your storage. Unless you have sold them off or given them to a friend or family member already, you can use your old PC components in fun and creative ways, repurposing them into full-fledged devices or using them to learn a new skill.

I've purposely excluded DIY projects requiring advanced skills so that as many users as possible can experiment with their old PC parts to create interesting stuff. Some of the projects included here might require additional hardware, but the time and effort you invest will undoubtedly be worth it.

10 Honor your old CPU à la Tony Stark's "heart"

Proof your old PC has a heart

If you're an MCU fan, you might remember the scene from the first Iron Man movie where Pepper Potts sends Tony his old arc reactor inside a glass case, as a token of his humanity. If you have your old CPU lying around, you can pay it a tribute in a similar way, commemorating all the good times you had together. It can be a classy addition to your desk setup or something that can adorn some other dedicated corner in your home.

Firstly, make sure you don't want to use your old CPU for any other purposes, such as repurposing it for a DIY NAS. Once you're sure you wish to proceed, all you need to do is uninstall it from your old PC, find an appropriately sized glass case, and use a small column that will be affixed to the bottom of the case and the CPU at either end. You can use your creativity to put other props inside the case or glue an elaborate structure around the CPU itself.

9 Learn soldering with old or dead parts

Never too late to pick up a useful skill

Source: Vishnu Mohanan via Unsplash

Soldering and desoldering electronics isn't something one does regularly, but if you're DIY-minded, you'll need to learn this skill sooner or later. So, what better way to do it than with old or dead PC components that aren't serving any other purpose? Simply pick up your ancient motherboard, outdated graphics card, or even a power supply, get a soldering iron, and start learning the ropes.

There are enough tutorials on YouTube for your reference. A word of warning though — when working with power supplies, ensure the unit hasn't been connected to a wall outlet in weeks. If you don't have enough confidence to work with a soldering iron or to dismantle internal components of PSUs or motherboards, you can pass on this one.

8 Supercharge your laptop with your old GPU

External GPU + laptop = beast gaming machine

Close

An old laptop without a dedicated GPU and an old but still powerful discrete graphics card can be a match made in heaven. If you're willing to jump through some hoops, your old graphics card can become just the thing your laptop needs to become a powerful gaming laptop. All you'll need is an external GPU enclosure to house your graphics card. Although it's pricey, it will cost much less than buying a new gaming PC.

Depending on the capabilities of your laptop's integrated graphics, you might be able to make this eGPU investment worth it. Although external GPUs suffer from limited bandwidth and portability issues for your laptop, this project might still be worth it to be able to utilize your old graphics card that can't offer much compared to your main desktop's GPU.

7 Use an old GPU for projects where new GPUs have issues

Old is gold indeed

Pixelmator failing to boot on a macOS Ventura VM

For the