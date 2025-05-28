Summary Researchers show that pixel-level sound on an OLED display is possible, calling it a "game changer."

Slim exciters create an immersive soundscape, according to researchers.

Despite potential issues with crosstalk, researchers say they have addressed that problem.

OLED monitors have been on a kick over the past couple of years, and researchers just demonstrated a way to level up their capabilities. A group at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) in South Korea published a peer-reviewed paper in Advanced Science (spotted by Notebookcheck) that demonstrates the possibility of pixel-level sound from an OLED display. Instead of external audio drivers, each pixel in the OLED display emits its own sound. The researchers at POSTECH even showed that this technology is practical with a 13-inch OLED panel, showcasing how its approach could save space while still providing immersive audio.

Pixel-level sound is possible on an OLED display

Taking immersive audio to the next level