Reserve the upcoming Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series devices today and save some cash

Samsung recently confirmed that it will host its first major Galaxy Unpacked event for 2022 next month. The company also shared some details about what we can expect to see at the event, including the next-gen Galaxy S series flagships. Furthermore, Samsung shared a short teaser for the event, which gave us a glimpse of the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you, like us, are eagerly waiting for the Galaxy S22 lineup, you’d be glad to know that Samsung will open reservations for the devices later today.

Samsung says that reservations for the upcoming Galaxy S series devices and tablets will open today at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT on its website. The company further adds that those who reserve early will be among the first to get their hands on the new devices and will be eligible for exclusive perks, including $50 in Samsung store credit that can be used towards other Galaxy products. Samsung also plans to announce more exclusive offers, once the devices are available for pre-order following the launch.

In case you’ve not been keeping up with our coverage of the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 series, here’s a quick refresher:

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Based on the leaks and rumors that we’ve seen so far, the Galaxy S22 series will include three devices — the vanilla Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. All three phones will pack either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip or Samsung’s Exynos 2200 SoC (varies by region). The regular Galaxy S22 will feature a design similar to the Galaxy S21 from last year, but it will have a smaller footprint. It will pack a 6.06-inch AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and a triple camera setup. The device will likely measure 146 x 70.5 x 7.6mm.

Leaked render of the Galaxy S22 Plus via 91mobiles

The Galaxy S22 Plus will also feature the same design, but a larger display with a peak brightness of 1,750 nits and adaptive refresh rate support, a 50MP+12MP+10MP triple camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery, and 45W fast charging support. The device will measure 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm and weigh around 195 grams.

Leaked render of the Galaxy S22 Ultra via @evleaks

Finally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a design similar to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The top-of-the-line model will come with S Pen support and a built-in slot for it, and a quad-camera setup featuring a 108MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP 10x telephoto camera, and a 10MP 3x telephoto camera. All three devices will likely launch with One UI 4 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

Samsung’s upcoming flagship tablet lineup will also feature three models — the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. According to recent leaks, the Galaxy Tab S8 will feature an 11-inch 2560 x 1600p display, a 13MP rear-facing camera, one selfie shooter, and an 8,000mAh battery. The tablet will be available in three colors — Black, Silver, and Pink.

Leaked images of the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup via Pocketnow

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will also be available in the same three colorways, but it will feature a larger 12.4-inch 2800 x 1772p display, a single 13MP rear-facing camera, one selfie shooter, and a larger 10,090mAh battery. Lastly, the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will feature an even larger 14.6-inch 2960 x 1848p display, two front-facing cameras housed within a notch, a single 13MP rear-facing camera, and an 11,200mAh battery. All three tablets will reportedly launch with One UI 4 based on Android 12.

Will you be reserving one of the upcoming Galaxy devices today? Which phone or tablet will you go for? Let us know in the comments section below.