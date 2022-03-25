Reserve the OnePlus 10 Pro for just $1 ahead of the global launch

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its latest flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro, in international markets. Yesterday, the company confirmed that it would host the global launch event on March 31. It has now opened reservations for the device, giving interested buyers a chance to reserve the OnePlus 10 Pro for just $1.

OnePlus fans in the US can now reserve the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro through the company’s website for just $1. Reservations are open till March 31, 6:30 AM ET. Those who reserve the device before the global launch event will be among the first to get their hands on the new phone. In addition, OnePlus is offering a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro worth $129 to those who reserve the phone.

You can follow the link above to OnePlus’ website and reserve your OnePlus 10 Pro right away. Make sure you pay the balance before April 7 to get your new phone as soon as possible.

If you’ve not been keeping up with our coverage of OnePlus’ latest flagship, here’s a quick overview of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The phone packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support, a 48MP+50MP+8MP triple camera setup on the back, a 32MP selfie shooter, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the software front, the phone runs OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. The device is available in two colorways — Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. It’s not clear if OnePlus plans to launch the Ceramic White variant of the device in global markets or not.

For more information about the OnePlus 10 Pro, check out our hands-on preview and camera review of the Chinese variant.

Featured image: Chinese variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro in Emerald Forest colorway as seen in our hands-on preview