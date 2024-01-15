Key Takeaways The ReShade 6.0 update adds ray tracing and mesh shading APIs to enhance graphics in older games.

ReShade allows users to customize graphics in older games without depending on developer updates to do it for them.

The ReShade 6.0 update also includes bug fixes and new features such as localization and OpenXR support.

Playing older games can be a lot of fun, but for some people, the game's outdated graphics make it a chore. Fortunately, you don't have to make do with dated graphics. Post-processing tools make aging games look much better and put your spare graphics card power to good use. ReShade is one of the more popular post-processing apps out there, and with its new 6.0 update, it can now apply ray tracing and mesh shading to your favorite games.

If you've never heard of ReShade, it's a post-processing app that can apply graphical enhancements to games. If you're playing an older game and you notice missing some modern-day graphical touch-ups, or you just wish the game was a little more colorful, you can use ReShade to tweak the game to your liking without waiting for the developer to fix it for you.

ReShade has just received its 6.0 update, and the developers posted the full changelog on the ReShade forum. There are a lot of additions and bug fixes in this update, but the most interesting tweaks are the inclusion of APIs for ray tracing and mesh shading. With these tools in the hands of developers, old games are about to look a lot better.

You can visit the ReShade 6.0 download page to grab it for yourself, and you can check out the full changelog here: