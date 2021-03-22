Resident Evil Village coming to Stadia with free Stadia Premiere Edition

One of 2021’s most anticipated games, Resident Evil Village, will hit Google Stadia on May 7, the same day it’s released on other platforms. If you preorder a copy for the streaming service — either the Standard Edition ($60) or Deluxe Edition ($70) — Google will give you a free Stadia Premiere Edition, which includes a Stadia Controller and a Chromecast Ultra.

You’ll need a Stadia account to sign up for the offer, which ends on May 21. Once you preorder the game, you’ll receive an email and redemption code within a week of the game launching. According to Google, the Stadia Premiere Edition will not be listed on the Resident Evil Village preorder page, but that’s apparently where you will find the offer, which is valid in the U.S., UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Austria, and Switzerland.

Ahead of Resident Evil Village’s launch, Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition will be released for Stadia Pro on April 1, giving players the opportunity to take control of Ethan Winters, who is the main protagonist of both games. Resident Evil 7 is one of Capcom’s most acclaimed titles and was the first Resident Evil to adopt a first-person perspective.

Today’s news is big for Stadia. In order for the service to stay competitive with consoles from Sony and Microsoft it needs big releases, and not many are bigger than Resident Evil Village. Stadia previously got Cyberpunk 2077 the day it hit other platforms, and it was actually one of the best places to experience the open-world game from CD Projekt RED.

Resident Evil Village progresses the story of Ethan Winters, who uncovered the mysteries of the Baker estate in Resident Evil 7. Fans anticipating the next entry in the franchise because it introduces Lady Dimitrescu, who was the focus of several memes following her unveiling.

You can currently try Stadia Pro for free for one month, and it’s $9.99 per month after that.