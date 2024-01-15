When it comes to business, one of the most valuable things you can do is be informed. That’s why web scraping is such a powerful tool when it comes to improving your pricing and competitor intelligence.

But trying to scrape the web without a proxy can be hard, and finding the correct proxy for your needs can be even harder. Whether you’re a long-time web scraper, or this is your first foray into the world of web scraping for e-commerce, here’s everything you need to know.

What is e-commerce scraping, and why is it useful?

Web scraping is a process that can be used to collect and extract web data from a huge variety of different web pages. Essentially, it uses tools known as web scrapers and data extraction software to collect useful data or information, so that you can make better decisions about your service or product.

When used for e-commerce, web scraping allows you to gather data on your competitors, pricing, and to perform market research. This can result in greater pricing and competitor intelligence, brand monitoring, and more.

Why you need a proxy for e-commerce scraping

The biggest difficulty with web scraping is that it requires a lot of requests in order to gather all of the information that you might want.

If you push too many requests too quickly from the same IP address, it’s not uncommon for your target website to trace or block you entirely. In some situations, a website might even deliberately feed you misleading information in order to disrupt your web scraping process.

Proxies overcome this issue by giving you access to a plethora of different IP addresses that you can use to scrape the web. Good proxies will not even share a subnet, meaning that there’s almost no good way to track or block your web scraping efforts.

Why residential proxies are the best option

The downside with some proxies is that they can be quite slow. When you’re making a huge number of requests, say in the case of web scraping, then these slow connections can make a big impact.

As such, residential proxies are the way to go if you want to ensure you get the fastest possible connections for your web scraper. Residential proxies use real IP addresses, meaning that they are connected to a real mobile or desktop device. This also makes them harder to track, which is important when making so many requests.

1. Smartproxy

Source: Smartproxy

Smartproxy is a web scraping and proxy service that offers just about every type of scraper or proxy you could want.

When it comes to residential proxies, Smartproxy comes with some of the best options out there. Its residential proxy network features over 55 million different residential IP addresses for you to use, all ethically sourced, and from over 195 different locations around the globe.

Smartproxy boasts a 99.47% success rate with the highest speed of 500 ms in the market and features great options for anybody looking for a proxy service, whether they are a long-time veteran or a first-time user. Smartproxy prioritizes user-friendliness in its service, as its dashboard comes with extensive easy set-up and guidelines.

Smartproxy also features 24/7 customer support, so if you’re new to proxies and find yourself getting lost, all you have to do is reach out. The residential proxies that Smartproxy offers are also great for power users, thanks to its third-party tool integrations.

If you’re looking for dedicated web scraping tools, Smartproxy has you covered there as well. Thanks to its e-commerce scraping API, Smartproxy can target major e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Wayfair for you, and deliver the results in HTML or JSON. These tools have a 100% success rate and are free to try for your first month.

As far as residential proxies go, Smartproxy’s pricing scheme is also quite reasonable, only costing $8.50 per gigabyte with its pay-as-you-go deal. This rate gets cheaper if you subscribe to one of Smartproxy’s monthly deals, though no matter what you choose, you’re eligible for its 14-day money-back guarantee. With this guarantee, there isn’t much stopping you from giving Smartproxy a try, so why not give it a shot?

Especially when you can get up to 50% off on their residential proxies.

2. IPRoyal

Source: IPRoyal

When it comes to residential proxies to aid you in your web scraping efforts, IPRoyal is a great option for anybody looking to do just that.

IPRoyal comes with a residential proxy network that features over two million ethically sourced unique IPs. These IP addresses come from over 195 locations worldwide and feature an impressive 99.7% success rate as well.

With IPRoyal, you get access to unlimited sessions and automatically rotating IPs. Better yet, IPRoyal only features pay-as-you-go contracts. This means that for bigger contracts, you don’t have to worry about purchasing something larger than you need.

IPRoyal’s cheapest contract starts at $7 for a single gigabyte, which gives you access to everything you need, including city targeting, sticky sessions, and API access.

3. Oxylabs

Source: Oxylabs

Oxylabs is a proxy and scraper API service that provides users with plenty of different options to choose from.

As far as its residential proxies go, Oxylabs features what it claims to be the world’s largest residential proxy network. With over 100 million unique IPs to choose from, there’s no question that Oxylabs features an impressive number of ethically sourced proxies for your web scraping needs.

Oxlabs features 24/7 customer support, free geo-targeting, quick response times, and a 99.95% success rate. This makes Oxylabs a fast and reliable option for just about any use case.

If you’re looking for a ready-to-go e-commerce scraper API, Oxylabs also offers exactly that. This e-commerce scraper API can automatically target websites such as Amazon and Walmart and convert this data into either HTML or JSON for you to use.

Oxylab’s cheapest pay-as-you-go plan starts at $10 per gigabyte, though this becomes cheaper with its monthly plans.

4. SOAX

Source: SOAX

As far as residential proxy services for e-commerce web scraping go, SOAX is another great choice. This is in part due to the fact that SOAX provides dedicated scraper APIs that you can make use of as well.

Starting with SOAX’s residential proxies, there’s a lot to like. SOAX features over 41 million different residential proxies to choose from and promises a 99.9% uptime. This is ideal if you’re worried about dropped connections or other disruptions.

SOAX also features its e-commerce scraper API, which is built with websites such as Amazon in mind. This e-commerce scraper API is designed to work on websites around the globe, and SOAX is offering a free trial when you first start using it, which is great if you want to dip your toe in before you commit to anything.

SOAX doesn’t offer pay-as-you-go plans for its residential proxies, but its cheapest monthly contract is only $99 for 15 gigabytes of traffic. You can also try any of SOAX’s plans for just $1.99, which is a good way to see if SOAX is right for you before committing fully to the service.

5. NetNut

Source: NetNut

Finally, we have NetNut. NetNut is a proxy and web scraping service that is another good option for anybody looking to improve their pricing or competitor intelligence.

NetNut features over 52 million residential IP addresses across 200 different countries. It supports HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5, and allows for unlimited concurrency. NetNut is also great for rotating proxies and quick connection speeds.

NetNut’s cheapest plan starts at $300 per month, which gives you access to 20 gigabytes to play with. There are a range of different plans to choose from, however, with each coming in at a different price point.

Get ahead of the competition thanks to web scraping

There are plenty of different residential proxies on the market, and finding the best one can be difficult. There can sometimes be an overwhelming number of options out there to choose from.

Understanding what's available should help you to understand the benefits and costs of some of the best residential proxy services on the market. Whether you're looking for a great all-rounder option or something more specific, there's a residential proxy service out there that's ideal for your needs.