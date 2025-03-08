Resizable BAR or ReBAR began gaining attention in early 2021 when Nvidia and AMD decided to implement it on the RTX 3000 and RX 6000 series GPUs, respectively. Put simply, it's an advanced PCI-e technology that improves the handshake between your CPU and GPU by allowing the former to access the entirety of the framebuffer (VRAM) in one go instead of making multiple small transfers.

The size and complexity of modern game assets necessitate the use of such technologies to maximize the efficiency of your graphics card. If you weren't aware of ReBAR or didn't think its benefits were worth it, you might want to reconsider.

Related 4 things you can do to boost the performance of your old GPU Your outdated graphics card may not be able to render games at 4K60FPS, but these tweaks can help it chug along for another GPU generation or two

5 Significant FPS boost

Why let go of free performance?