Whether you’re brand new to Raspberry Pi or have been tinkering for years, having the right resources at your fingertips can make all the difference. The Raspberry Pi ecosystem is vast, and knowing where to find trusted guides, software, and community support can help you get the most out of your projects. Here are seven must-know resources every Raspberry Pi owner should keep bookmarked.

7 The Raspberry Pi Foundation website

Your starting point for official software and news