Respawn Entertainment, the developer of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor for consoles and PC, has announced that it was canceling two projects that were in early development. In doing so, the studio stated that it was refocusing its efforts away from the canceled projects towards development of the upcoming sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as well as new content for Apex Legends. By doing this, a number of employees have been moved around to other projects.

News of the cancellations comes from a post by Respawn Entertainment in an announcement on their X account shared on April 29th. The company posted an image with a long statement that detailed why the two unannounced projects were canceled and what next steps the studio was taking afterwards. "As we sharpen our focus for the future, we've made the decision to step away from two early-stage incubation projects and make some targeted adjustments across Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi."