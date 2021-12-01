Respawn is removing the original Titanfall game from stores

Titanfall generated plenty of excitement before its release in 2014, as it was being created by former developers of Infinity Ward (creators of Call of Duty) at a new studio, Respawn Entertainment. The game received mostly-great reviews, and Respawn followed it up with a sequel in 2016, but the original Titanfall remained online and available to purchase for anyone who wanted to give it a shot. However, that is now changing.

Respawn Entertainment wrote in a tweet (via VentureBeat), “We’ve made the decision to discontinue new sales of the original Titanfall game starting today and we’ll be removing the game from subscription services on March 1, 2022. We will, however, be keeping servers like for the dedicated fanbase still playing and those who own the game and are looking to drop into a match. Rest assured, Titanfall is core to Respawn’s DNA and this incredible universe will continue.”

The first Titanfall game was unique for its mech-style “Titans,” which could be entered by players and controlled as walking tanks, as well as wall-running and its high limit of 50 characters in a single game. It has both campaign and battle components (both of which are online), as does its 2016 sequel, Titanfall 2. Respawn also released Apex Legends in 2019, which is still receiving updates and is set in the same universe as the Titanfall series.

Considering gameplay for Titanfall 2 is similar to the original, the main loss here is that Titanfall’s campaign won’t be (legally) playable for anyone who doesn’t own the game already. The game suffered from constant DDoS attacks earlier this year, which prevented both the co-op campaign and battle components from working, but more recent reviews indicate Titanfall is usable again.

If you want to (legally) try out Respawn’s first game in the future, your only choices will be to hunt down a used copy of the console versions, and hope Respawn keeps the servers online for a while longer. You also have until March to enjoy it on the EA Play subscription service.