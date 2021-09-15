Retailer leak reveals prices of Intel’s upcoming Alder Lake desktop CPUs

Intel is set to launch its latest generation of CPUs, known by its codename Alder Lake, in the coming weeks and months. Now, a retailer leak has revealed prices for some of the desktop CPUs that are part of Intel Alder Lake family.

The information was spotted by Neowin on the Provantage website, though the website seems to have been updated since to remove these products from the listing. However, the leak includes both boxed prices – for consumers – and tray prices, generally for OEMs to implement on their devices. Here’s what the prices revealed look like:

CPU Cores/Threads L3 Cache Boxed price Tray price Core i9-12900K 16/24 30MB $604.89 $605.92 Core i9-12900KF 16/24 30MB $578.13 $578.49 Core i7-12700K 12/20 25MB $422.17 $420.26 Core i7-12700KF 12/20 25MB $395.61 $392.26 Core i5-12600K 10/16 16MB $288.77 $283.59 Core i5-12600KF 10/16 16MB $261.77 $263.15

There are a few things worth noting about this list. First off, it obviously doesn’t include every processor in Intel’s lineup. All of these CPUs are part of the K series, which means they’re overclocking-capable. You also see a few CPUs with the F designation, and that means they don’t include integrated graphics. A lot of desktop PCs, especially with powerful processors, are used for gaming, and thus, have a dedicated GPU anyway. This allows those users to save some money on the CPU.

Another thing that might get your attention here is the number of cores and threads. With the Alder Lake architecture, Intel is moving to something to a hybrid chip design that includes both performance cores and efficient cores. The performance cores support hyperthreading, so each core has two threads, but the efficient cores only have one thread each. That’s why the number of threads isn’t double the number of cores, which is what we’d usually see on most CPUs.

From that, we can deduce that the Core i9 processors have 8 performance cores and 8 efficient cores, Core i7 CPUs have 8 performance cores and 4 efficient cores, and the Core i5 models have 6 performance cores and 4 efficient cores. As such, these processors have the same number of performance cores as the previous generation had in total.

Finally, there’s the matter of the actual pricing, and there’s a notable increase from the previous generation. For reference, Intel lists the recommended price of the Intel Core i9-11900K between $539 and $549. That represents a roughly 10% increase for the Core i9-12900K. The increase is smaller across the rest of the range, usually hovering just below 10%.

While prices are leaking now, we likely still have a while to wait before Intel releases Alder Lake desktop processors. Typically, new architectures debut with mobile processors inside laptops, and it’s only a few months later that we see desktop processors officially announced. Of course, there’s always a chance that things will play out differently this time, but that remains to be seen.