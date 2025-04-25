There’s something deeply comforting about booting up an old game and hearing those chiptune melodies again. No patch notes, no shaders, no 120Hz monitors — just raw gameplay and vibes. Emulation isn’t just about accessing the past; it’s about keeping it alive.

And these days, with even budget laptops capable of running retro emulators, it’s almost criminal not to revisit some of the most formative experiences in gaming. Whether you’re reliving childhood memories or discovering these gems for the first time, these are only some of the fantastic retro classics I can emulate effortlessly on my PC — and why you should too.

6 Chrono Trigger (SNES)

Timeless journeys don’t age