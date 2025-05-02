The Nintendo GameCube launched more than two decades ago as a successor to the Nintendo 64. It was a fantastic console that undercut the competition like the PlayStation 2 in terms of pricing, while also maintaining a smaller form factor. Everything from the hardware to the game library was excellent, making it a classic retro console that made invaluable contributions to the world of gaming. One of the highlights of the GameCube was its extensive game library with notable titles like The Legend of Zelda, Mario Kart: Double Dash, Animal Crossing, and Resident Evil 4.

Like me, if you've grown up playing these games on your GameCube, you would surely want to relive the nostalgia. Modern AAA titles may have hyperrealistic graphics and ray tracing, and whatnot, but the thrill and adrenaline rush when playing retro games is unmatched. Luckily, you can create a retro gaming simulator using a Raspberry Pi -- by following a few simple steps. After that, you can run some of the best GameCube titles flawlessly right at home! We tried playing a few, and here are the ones that work the best.

5 Luigi's Mansion

A ghost-hunting adventure

Luigi's Mansion is a drastic departure from the usual set of Mario games that we're all used to seeing and playing. It's more of an action-adventure game centered around Mario's supposedly timid brother Luigi. The plot revolves around how Luigi wins a mansion inside which Mario is captured by ghostly forces. Luigi goes room to room solving puzzles, using a ghost-sucking vacuum to eliminate obstacles, and eventually gets to Mario.

Using Dolphin or Retropie on the Raspberry Pi 5 for emulation, you can achieve a constant 30fps gameplay at the native 480p resolution. This is primarily due to the superior CPU and GPU on the Pi 5. If you're using older versions of the Raspberry Pi, the game may stutter, especially during busy scenes.

4 Animal Crossing

Life simulation