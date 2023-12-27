Key Takeaways The Retro Watch is a new smartwatch that doubles as a retro gaming emulator, allowing users to play a variety of retro games from different consoles.

Who says watches are going out of style? As mobile technology advances at a rapid pace, so too do smartwatches get better and better every year. Now, a Kickstarter fund has begun for a new kind of smartwatch that doubles as a retro gaming emulator, and you can help make it a reality right now.

The Retro Watch Kickstarter campaign

The watch, fittingly named the "Retro Watch," is a miniature retro emulator that fits on your wrist. The entire case is shaped like a Game Boy Advance SP, which you can flip up when it's time to game. On the inside, you have four face buttons, two menu buttons, a directional pad, a speaker, and a screen. This lets you play lots of different retro games from a range of consoles, from old PC games to N64 titles.

With all these features, it's easy to forget that this device is still a watch. When the device is closed up, the top face becomes a smart display that tells the time, shows the date, and displays the current weather. You can also connect your smartphone to it to receive SMS messages and app updates. The developer also stated that they'd like to add a heart rate monitor, shoulder buttons for the games, and a camera, but only if sales end up being good.

At the time of writing, the project has managed to raise just over $23,000 of its $35,000 goal, with 26 days left. If you'd like to help push it over the finish line, you can help fund it on the Retro Watch Kickstarter page, with the minimum pledge amount to get a Retro Watch starting at $159. Developers can get their foot on the ladder with the $10 pledge tier, which grants you access to the development tools to make games for the Retro Watch.