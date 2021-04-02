RetroArch 1.9.1 brings a new gamepad overlay and notch support on Android

RetroArch, an open-source front-end for emulators, has just been updated to version 1.9.1. The latest stable update offers a full-screen experience on Android devices with display notches or cutouts and adds a new gamepad style called “neo retropad clear.”

To select the new “neo retropad clear” gamepad overlay, go to Settings > On-Screen Display > Overlay Preset. Check out the below screenshots showing the new gamepad overlay in Pokemon Black.

In the previous versions of RetroArch, the app would not scale in full screen if your device had a notch or cutout, leaving a black status bar. But in v1.9.1, users can now finally maximize their screen real estate. To hide the notch/hole-punch cutout and go fullscreen, go to Settings > Video and select “Enable fullscreen over the notch in Android devices” at the bottom.

In the announcement blog post, the RetroArch team also revealed that their migration to the new infrastructure is “almost 95% done” and that periodic stable release for all platforms will resume once again.

For the uninitiated, RetroArch is not an actual emulator itself. Rather it supports plugins called “Cores” that let you emulate a number of legacy consoles, such as the Nintendo DS, so you can have all your emulators and games in one place.

The RetroArch 1.9.1 update is now live on Google Play Store. There are two versions available on the Play Store: RetroArch Plus, a 64-bit version recommended for Android 8.0+ devices, and RetroArch, which is meant for older, less powerful devices. You can also download the app directly from RetroArch’s website. This version comes with “Core Downloader” built-in, which is missing in the Play Store versions.

RetroArch 1.9.1 update highlights