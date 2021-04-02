RetroArch 1.9.1 brings a new gamepad overlay and notch support on Android
RetroArch, an open-source front-end for emulators, has just been updated to version 1.9.1. The latest stable update offers a full-screen experience on Android devices with display notches or cutouts and adds a new gamepad style called “neo retropad clear.”
To select the new “neo retropad clear” gamepad overlay, go to Settings > On-Screen Display > Overlay Preset. Check out the below screenshots showing the new gamepad overlay in Pokemon Black.
In the previous versions of RetroArch, the app would not scale in full screen if your device had a notch or cutout, leaving a black status bar. But in v1.9.1, users can now finally maximize their screen real estate. To hide the notch/hole-punch cutout and go fullscreen, go to Settings > Video and select “Enable fullscreen over the notch in Android devices” at the bottom.
In the announcement blog post, the RetroArch team also revealed that their migration to the new infrastructure is “almost 95% done” and that periodic stable release for all platforms will resume once again.
For the uninitiated, RetroArch is not an actual emulator itself. Rather it supports plugins called “Cores” that let you emulate a number of legacy consoles, such as the Nintendo DS, so you can have all your emulators and games in one place.
The RetroArch 1.9.1 update is now live on Google Play Store. There are two versions available on the Play Store: RetroArch Plus, a 64-bit version recommended for Android 8.0+ devices, and RetroArch, which is meant for older, less powerful devices. You can also download the app directly from RetroArch’s website. This version comes with “Core Downloader” built-in, which is missing in the Play Store versions.
RetroArch 1.9.1 update highlights
- Overlay improvements:
- Full position/scaling configuration, automatic scaling, automatic hiding when a controller is connected
- A new high-quality default gamepad overlay: neo-retropad(-clear)
- ANDROID: Implementation of fullscreen over notch function (for Android 9.0 and up)
- ANDROID: Add Play Store module support.
- ANDROID: Add option to switch all installed cores to Play Store versions
- File browser improvements: most menu entries now (optionally) remember last selected directory/file (load content, shaders, etc.)
- Support for saving per-directory core options and deleting core option overrides
- Improvements to input configuration: new drop-down lists, proper menu ordering of input binds, cosmetic clean-ups (basically all of sonninnos’s stuff)
- Option to automatically enable ‘game focus’ mode when running/resuming content
- Many new video filters for platforms without shader support
- RGUI: CJK and Russian language support