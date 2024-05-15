Key Takeaways RetroArch, now on iOS, supports numerous systems with a vast library of cores.

Users must be on iOS/iPadOS 14.2 or newer for RetroArch to function properly.

RetroArch offers modern features like save states, netplay, AI translator tools, and RetroAchievements.

Ever since Apple allowed emulators on the App Store, we've seen a few developers make the jump onto iPhones. We recently saw Delta make waves on the App Store, and it was so good that we had to ask ourselves if we even needed a gaming handheld anymore. Now, the powerful RetroArch has joined Delta on the App Store, and if you've never heard of the app before, you're in for a treat.

RetroArch makes its debut on the iOS App Store

As reported by The Verge, RetroArch has appeared on the App Store. RetroArch supports a huge number of different systems; you can check the full list by visiting the RetroArch App Store page and clicking "more." Some fan favorites include the Nintendo DS, the PSP, and ScummVM, to name a few. Before you hop in, make sure you're running iOS / iPadOS 14.2 on your device, as it won't work on anything older.

RetroArch achieves its vast library by hosting "cores" through which you can emulate your games. Whenever you want to play games from a specific system, just grab its core, load up your game, and you're good to go. RetroArch supports a lot of modern features that you'd expect from a regular emulator, such as save states, fast forwarding and rewinding, and access to cheats. However, it also enables netplay, AI translator tools for foreign games, and even "RetroAchievements" that adds achievements to games that never had them.

If you're curious about RetroArch and what you can do with it, we recently turned a Raspberry Pi into a retro gaming beast using the emulator frontend. And if you'd rather not play retro games on your phone, you can check out the RetroArch download page, which features installers for Windows, Mac, Linux, and even consoles.