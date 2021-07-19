RetroArch comes to Amazon’s Appstore, bringing easy access to emulators on Fire TV

RetroArch is a popular open-source front-end for emulators. If you’re into playing retro games, RetroArch is your one-stop-shop for all your emulating needs. It is itself not an emulator but allows you to add “cores” that act as the backend to emulate several legacy consoles such as the Nintendo DS. It offers a single, consistent UI for emulating many retro consoles, saving you the trouble of installing multiple emulators and dealing with different UIs.

As a cross-platform service, RetroArch is available on all major platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, macOS, etc. It’s also available on gaming consoles such as Play Station 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and so on. And now you can use it on your Amazon Fire TV Stick, too.

In a blog post on Saturday, the team behind RetroArch announced the availability of RetroArch on the Amazon Appstore, allowing users to emulate retro games on Fire TV dongles and Fire OS tablets. Earlier users had to sideload the APK from RetroArch’s website or install a custom ROM with Google Play Store services. But with the official availability on the Amazon Appstore, users won’t have to resort to any such workarounds. This also means that the Android port of RetroArch will likely be available to Windows 11 users through the Amazon Appstore/Microsoft Store partnership. However, it’s not a big deal since there is already a Windows version available on Steam.

The Amazon Appstore listing mentions Android 4.1 as the minimum OS requirement, so it should be possible to run RetroArch even on Fire HD tablets from several years ago. Do note that due to the entry-level hardware on most Fire HD tablets and Fire TV Sticks, performance will likely not be smooth across all titles — though many games should run just fine. Moreover, a Bluetooth controller is recommended for the best experience, as using your Fire TV Stick remote will not be a great idea.

RetroArch received a big update in April, which brought many improvements and features, including a new gamepad style called “neo retropad clear,” full-screen support on Android devices with notches and cutouts, and more.

If you own a Fire TV Stick or a Fire HD tablet and want to turn it into a retro gaming console, you can download the RetroArch app from the Amazon Appstore at this link.