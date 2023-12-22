Key Takeaways Retroid Pocket 4 and Pocket 4 Pro are the latest handheld gaming consoles to join the market, offering a nostalgic gaming experience.

The Pocket 4 is priced at $149, while the Pro model costs $199 and both come in various colors.

Despite some differences in specifications, both models can emulate retro consoles up to Nintendo Game Cube and PlayStation 2, making them ideal for nostalgic gamers.

Gaming on-the-go has become really trendy in recent years, and gamers have a plethora of great handheld gaming consoles to choose from. Valve's Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally remain two of the best options in the market, but new devices are also launching regularly. The two latest handhelds to join the bandwagon are the Retroid Pocket 4 and Pocket 4 Pro, which were announced earlier this month. Just over a week after their announcement, both are now finally up for pre-order.

While the Pocket 4 is priced at $149, the Pocket 4 Pro is listed at $199. The shipping date for the former is set for January 25, 2024, meaning even if you pre-order today, you will have to wait more than a month to get your hands on it. However, if you're ordering the Pro model, you will likely get it a few days earlier, as it's set to start shipping on January 15. Both models are available in a number of colors, including Black, Watermelon, Ice Blue and Crystal. Retroid is even offering the device in a couple of 16-bit options to double down on the nostalgia factor.

In terms of specifications, both the models feature a 4.7 inch HD (1344 x 750) display with 450 nit brightness. Other common elements include 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage with microSD card support, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The devices also include a 5,000mAh battery, a fan for active cooling, a USB-C port for charging, and an HDMI port with support for 720p video output.

Despite all the similarities, there are a few differences between the two models. For starters, the Pocket 4 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, while the Pocket 4 Pro comes with the Dimensity 1100 under the hood. In addition, the Pro model rocks 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, while the base variant only gets 4GB. There's a difference in the operating system as well; while the Pro runs Android 13, the vanilla version only ships with Android 11.

These differences notwithstanding, Retroid says both models should be able to emulate retro consoles up to the Nintendo Game Cube and PlayStation 2, making the Pocket 4 and Pocket 4 Pro great options for folks feeling nostalgic about old-school gaming.