Summary Retroid Pocket Classic has impressive specs: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 1240*1080 AMOLED screen.

The console runs on Android 14 with a Qualcomm 4nm chip.

Release date and price are still unknown, but the device looks like a promising option for classic game lovers.

We're huge fans of Retroid consoles here at XDA. Just check out our review of the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro, which we gave a shining 8.5/10 score. Fortunately, the company is by no means donemaking new consoles, as we've been treated to a slow but exciting stream of sneak peeks into its newest model, the Retroid Pocket Classic.

The Retroid Pocket Classic is a modern take on an iconic console

For the past week, we've been seeing little nuggets of information trickle in from Retroid. A few days ago, we got our first look at the screen specifications: a 1240*1080 AMOLED screen with 500 NITS. This is already miles better than the unlit reflective screen I had to play Pokemon Blue on under the covers at midnight, so that's already scoring a few points with me.

Now, as spotted by Notebook Check, Retroid has revealed even more information about this sleek console:

RAM 4GB LPDDR4x 2133M Storage 64GB EMMC 5.1 Cooling Active-Cooling Screen 3.92" 1240*1080 500Nits Video Output N/A WiFi WiFi 5 Bluetooth BT5.0 Interface TypeC / 3.5mm Audio Jack / TF Card OS Android 14 Battery 5000mAh Charging Speed 27Watt Size 138*89.8*26mm Weight 223g

Retroid also states that the console will come with a "Qualcomm 4nm" chip. While this doesn't really narrow things down too much, it's likely going to be a Snapdragon chip from the last three years.

Unfortunately, it seems that Retroid is still keeping us in the dark over a price point or a release date. However, what we've seen so far definitely looks like an excellent addition to anyone who craves the classics without the need for one of those clip-on lights for the Game Boy.

If you like the sound of this and want to check out the competition, be sure to read up on our review of the Analogue Pocket, which we gave a shining 8.5/10. And if you're hankering for something new (old? old-new?), we've also collated a list of 10 classic Game Boy games you probably haven't played, but should.