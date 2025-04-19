Summary Retroid Pocket Classic is losing color options due to shipping restrictions from China.

As the US government imposes high tariffs on products imported from China, businesses have had to adapt. Some companies have resorted to delaying pre-orders of future hardware, as seen with the Switch 2. Businesses that were selling products that relied on Chinese components removed their items from sale, like we saw with Framework's cheaper laptops. Now, we're seeing a third effect of these new laws, as Retroid has had to reduce the number of colors it can ship for its new Pocket Classic console.

The Retroid Pocket Classic is losing some color options in the US

In a post on Retroid's X account, the company discusses why it's encountering some issues. Turns out, if you live in the US and you ordered a particular color of Pocket Classic, you're going to need to get in contact with them right away:

As you may know, there are some challenges we are facing for our U.S. customers. All shipping agencies will not accept US bound packages from China, starting 4/25/25. What does this mean? Suppliers are being overwhelmed with "emergency orders" from all businesses. As such, we will not be receiving our orders for the Teal, Kiwi and Berry shells, prior to 4/25/25. These SKUs are scheduled to begin shipping on 4/28/25. This means that U.S. customers will not be able to receive their orders for these color-ways. Customers in other countries, will not be affected by these shipping restrictions.

If you ordered a Teal, Kiwi, or Berry-colored Retroid Pocket Classic and you live in the US, you need to contact customer support to let Retroid know which replacement color you'd prefer. In the post, Retroid suggests either getting in contact via their official Discord server, visiting the Retroid website, or emailing sales@goretroid.com.

If you haven't checked it out yet, the Retroid Pocket Classic is shaping up to be every Game Boy fan's dream console. Even if you can't get it in the color you may want, it's still worth taking a look if you want to take a walk down retro history in style.