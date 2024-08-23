Key Takeaways Retro gaming fans have a new handheld console to drool over - the Retroid Pocket Mini, with a beautiful design and backlight analog sticks.

The Pocket Mini boasts a 3.7-inch OLED touchscreen with a 1280x960 resolution, perfect for those looking for a truly 'pocket-sized' device.

While details on pricing and release date are scarce, the Retroid Pocket Mini trailer has certainly piqued the interest of handheld gaming enthusiasts.

Fans of handheld retro gaming devices are really eating well this year, aren't they? We're just over halfway through 2024 and we're already neck-deep in stellar handheld consoles to replay the classics on. Now, get ready to make room on the shelf for one more, because Retroid just hot-dropped a trailer for the Pocket Mini.

The Retroid Pocket Mini trailer appears online

The Pocket Mini made its debut on the official Retroid YouTube channel with a brand-new trailer. It doesn't reveal a lot of information as to what this new console will contain, but boy does it look beautiful. It looks like the analog sticks will have a backlight to them, which really makes them pop. Anyway, I'll shut up now and let you check out the video.

Cool, right? Fortunately, while the trailer doesn't give away any specs, the people over on the Retroid X account cleared up a few things about its screen. We're looking at a 4:3 3.7-inch OLED screen with a 1280x960 resolution. And as the company clarifies in the replies, it is indeed a touchscreen. Maybe a 3.7-inch screen is too small for some, but I can imagine it finding a home with someone who wants something truly 'pocket-sized'.

How much will it cost, and when will it come out? Retroid is keeping tight-lipped on the matter. We'll have to wait and see when more details come to light. In the meantime, why not check out our review of the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro to see what the company has been up to in the past? Our own Brady Snyder gave the device a shining 8.5 out of 10, praising the quality of hardware you get for the price.