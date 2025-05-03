There’s no denying the monumental impact the Assassin’s Creed franchise has had on gaming. What began as a potential Prince of Persia sequel evolved into a sprawling series with 13 mainline games — some great, some mediocre, and some downright unforgettable. Through the Animus, players have traversed centuries and continents, donning hoods and wielding hidden blades.

Yet, for long-time fans, the series' modern-day storyline, once a compelling thread, has become a source of frustration. The narrative arc that the original games meticulously built has largely stagnated, leaving Desmond Miles — the man who started it all — in a narrative limbo, and with him, the entire modern-day arc of the franchise.

The lost heartbeat of the franchise

The bartender who became a beacon of hope