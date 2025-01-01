PC builders are often left with a spare CPU and motherboard when moving to a newer processor and motherboard socket. Other components, such as the graphics card, RAM, storage, cooler, and power supplies, are easily carried over to the new system as long as they're compatible with the new CPU and motherboard. This leaves users wondering whether to scrap their old CPU & motherboard combo or find an alternative.

The latter is where this article comes in, helping you take the thinking part out of the equation and focus only on which DIY project suits your fancy. You could reuse your old components to create your own NAS, learn something new such as delidding or soldering, create cool artwork to remember your beloved components, or simply pass them over to a loved one with a technical bent of mind.

7 Give them to a friend or family member

It's technically still DIY

Handing over your old PC or components to someone in need might not seem creative, but it's still a great use of hardware you're not using anymore. An old CPU and motherboard, in particular, can get a young family member started on a new PC build or at least spark an interest in PC hardware. If your old CPU and motherboard aren't ancient, they can hold some value for someone who simply needs a budget home/office PC.

Building a PC also requires a GPU, memory, storage, and power supply, at the very least. However, a CPU with integrated graphics takes care of the display department, whereas RAM, SSD, and PSU can be purchased from the used market at nominal costs. Even if there are concerns about buying old PC components, you only really need a new PSU; everything else can still be bought used.

6 Build your own NAS

It might be time to take control of your data

Close

While you can always buy an off-the-shelf NAS device, reusing your old PC hardware to build your own NAS is much more satisfying. Your spare CPU and motherboard could be the foundation of your DIY NAS, but you still need some storage drives, memory, a power supply, and a case (still optional). The most significant cost here would be the storage, but you can reuse old hard drives that you might not prefer on your new PC.

You'll also need a GPU for display output during the setup process, but the good news is that you can remove the GPU once you've installed the OS of your choice (TrueNAS Core, UnRAID, OpenMediaVault, etc.). So, even if your old CPU lacks integrated graphics, you only need your attached storage to boot automatically once the system restarts.

5 Learn to solder on your old motherboard

Time to solder on