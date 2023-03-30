Microsoft has rolled out Windows 11 build 22424 to Windows Insiders in the Dev channel. This week's release isn't quite as big, but it brings two big new features and some tweaks to the Microsoft Store.

There's an evolved widgets board, which was previously in testing with Canary channel Windows Insiders, as well as tweaks to content adaptive brightness settings pages. With the Microsoft Store, there are new visuals to the way you can install free apps, discover games, and rate apps. Here's a look at everything to know.

New Widgets board

The top feature in this build is the new widgets board. Compared to what you'll see in the retail version of Windows 11, this is a revamped experience. Microsoft has made the widgets canvas larger and added new zones for physical widgets and the feed. This helps in making widgets more glanceable. Note that not everyone will see this feature, though, as Microsoft wants to monitor feedback before rolling it out to everyone. This was previously in testing with Windows Insiders in the Canary channel.

Content Adaptive Brightness Controls (CABC)

Another big feature you'll see is something that's common on laptops, but now expanding to more desktops. Microsoft is now adding additional controls for the ability to change monitor display brightness automatically when lighting changes. Previously this was only available on laptops, but now Microsoft is allowing the feature to run on laptops and 2-in-1s plugged into a charger as well as on desktop PCs. You'll see it as three options as Off, Always, and On Battery Only. However, on desktops, it will be off by default. You can find the setting under Settings > System > Display.

New Microsoft Store features

2 Images

Close

The final changes of note are with the Microsoft Store in Windows 11. There aren't too major. Rather, now, when you hover over a free product in the store, you can install it without going to the actual product page. Additionally, there's a new UI when you buy apps and games, so it looks better matching with Windows 11's design. The final change is a new interface for in-app ratings, which is up to the developer to enable.

Other changes

There are a few other changes to note in this release, too. Microsoft has added a new toggle under Windows Update for “getting the latest updates as soon as they are available” It doesn't do anything, as it's designed for the Beta channel which gets enablement packages. Turning it on will offer a Windows configuration update to check if your PC is connected to Microsoft's servers. Also, new is a refreshed settings page for the Surface Dial, which now matches Windows 11's design. See below for the fixes and known issues.

Fixes: Fixed an issue that was causing voice access to take some time to turn on after using the wake-up command.

We fixed the issue causing an error dialog to pop up when clicking on the “Open File Location” command.

We fixed the issue causing no action to occur when clicking on the ‘Remove from list’ command.

Made a change to help improve performance when using a high report rate mouse while gaming. As a reminder, if you have gaming performance feedback, please follow these steps to file actionable feedback.

Fixed an issue from the last flight where Microsoft Edge tabs would show when doing ALT + Tab even if Settings > System > Multitasking was set to “Don’t show tabs”.

Fixed an issue where the search icon could end up overlapping the Task Manager icon in the title bar. Known issues: There is an issue where some people may not see the search box on the taskbar and/or the settings to adjust the search box experience on the taskbar after updating to Build 23403. We are aware of the issue, and we are working on a fix.

If you have the Bing button in the search box on the taskbar and you restart your computer, you may see the daily rotating search highlight for some time before getting the Bing button back.

Access keys will appear inconsistently if no button is pressed. Pressing a button will cause them to reappear.

Clicking on the Share command will currently bring up the Windows share sheet (non-OneDrive).

On ARM64 devices, enhanced speech recognition support installed through the Language & Region settings page will require restarting live captions if you switch languages in the live captions Caption language menu.

Certain languages shown on the Language & Region settings page will indicate speech recognition support (e.g., Korean) but don’t yet have support for live captions.

When adding a language through the Language & Region settings page, language feature installation progress may become hidden, and you may not see install completion of “Enhanced speech recognition” (required by Live Captions). (You can use the language’s “Language options” to monitor progress.) If this happens, there may be an unexpected delay before the live caption setup experience detects this and lets you continue.

Captioning performance may be degraded in non-English languages and missing out-of-language filtering in non-English (United States) languages which means that incorrect captions will be shown for speech not in the caption language. read more

That's all to report in the Dev channel this week. Microsoft also released a Canary channel build, which isn't as major. It brings the Microsoft Store changes, and some bug fixes. Depending on which channel you're enrolled in, these builds will show up for you in Windows Update, as always. Happy downloading!

Source: Microsoft