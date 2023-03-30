Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft has rolled out Windows 11 build 22424 to Windows Insiders in the Dev channel. This week's release isn't quite as big, but it brings two big new features and some tweaks to the Microsoft Store.

There's an evolved widgets board, which was previously in testing with Canary channel Windows Insiders, as well as tweaks to content adaptive brightness settings pages. With the Microsoft Store, there are new visuals to the way you can install free apps, discover games, and rate apps. Here's a look at everything to know.

New Widgets board

Windows 11 widgets new

The top feature in this build is the new widgets board. Compared to what you'll see in the retail version of Windows 11, this is a revamped experience. Microsoft has made the widgets canvas larger and added new zones for physical widgets and the feed. This helps in making widgets more glanceable. Note that not everyone will see this feature, though, as Microsoft wants to monitor feedback before rolling it out to everyone. This was previously in testing with Windows Insiders in the Canary channel.

Content Adaptive Brightness Controls (CABC)

CABC controls on Windows 11

Another big feature you'll see is something that's common on laptops, but now expanding to more desktops. Microsoft is now adding additional controls for the ability to change monitor display brightness automatically when lighting changes. Previously this was only available on laptops, but now Microsoft is allowing the feature to run on laptops and 2-in-1s plugged into a charger as well as on desktop PCs. You'll see it as three options as Off, Always, and On Battery Only. However, on desktops, it will be off by default. You can find the setting under Settings > System > Display.

New Microsoft Store features

2 Images
Screenshot of Microsoft Store search results showing installation progress for an app
Screenshot of the in-app rating UI on the Microsoft Store

The final changes of note are with the Microsoft Store in Windows 11. There aren't too major. Rather, now, when you hover over a free product in the store, you can install it without going to the actual product page. Additionally, there's a new UI when you buy apps and games, so it looks better matching with Windows 11's design. The final change is a new interface for in-app ratings, which is up to the developer to enable.

Other changes

There are a few other changes to note in this release, too. Microsoft has added a new toggle under Windows Update for “getting the latest updates as soon as they are available” It doesn't do anything, as it's designed for the Beta channel which gets enablement packages. Turning it on will offer a Windows configuration update to check if your PC is connected to Microsoft's servers. Also, new is a refreshed settings page for the Surface Dial, which now matches Windows 11's design. See below for the fixes and known issues.

That's all to report in the Dev channel this week. Microsoft also released a Canary channel build, which isn't as major. It brings the Microsoft Store changes, and some bug fixes. Depending on which channel you're enrolled in, these builds will show up for you in Windows Update, as always. Happy downloading!

Source: Microsoft