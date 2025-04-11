I've been going all out on my smart home recently, and that includes finding new ways to integrate older hardware that I have lying around into Home Assistant. That hasn't been too much of an issue; many of my older Tuya devices work with Local Tuya, and I have a lot of self-hosted services that are useful for feeding info into Home Assistant, too. I hit a major snag when it came to my Govee H615B strip lights, though, which led me down a rabbit hole of reverse engineering to integrate them like I had everything else.

Govee has both a web-based API and a local API, and if the web-based API was good enough, I'd have probably thrown in the towel and used that. However, it rate limits very quickly. Want to adjust your brightness to get it just right? Good luck. You'll be locked out for a minute after just a few state changes. As for the local API, while it technically exists, it simply can't be enabled on my Govee lights. I don't know why. I tried to get it working, but the option is completely grayed out in the Govee app's settings.

After doing some reading on reverse engineering projects relating to other Govee lighting equipment, I figured it was worth a shot to try to reverse engineer mine. Thus began my journey, armed with Wireshark and Python, so that I could figure out how these lights worked and if I could control them from any Bluetooth device rather than just the official app.

All of the code used in this article is open-source, and you can find it at the bottom of the article!

Assessing the problem

The first step when it comes to reverse-engineering is assessing the problem, what tools are available to you, and what your end goal is. I was left with the following tools at my disposal:

A MacBook M4 Pro

A Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Govee app (which can control the lights when there's no network connection via Bluetooth LE)

Wireshark

Bleak, a Bluetooth framework in Python

A Milk-V Duo S (a microcontroller with both Arm and RISC-V cores capable of running Python, and with Wi-Fi/Bluetooth support built-in)

I wanted to avoid rooting my Google Pixel 8 Pro if possible, and I figured it was possible to avoid that, so I considered it off the table unless I ran out of options. It all seemed very doable, and if there was no authentication to control these lights, I could feasibly broadcast my own commands to the lights to control them.

The end goal was to write a Python script that could run on my Milk-V Duo S, with a server accepting commands from Home Assistant for later broadcasting to the lights.

Collecting the data

If you have a Google Pixel, this is easy

In order to figure out how to control these lights remotely, I figured my best bet was to simply log the Bluetooth packets that were sent back and forth. That's why I used the Google Pixel 8 Pro. There's hardware you can use to sniff Bluetooth packets in transit, but I don't have that hardware, and Android has a built-in Bluetooth HCI logger that should work just fine. HCI stands for Host Controller Interface, and this log is a very low-level capture of everything your phone sends out and everything your phone receives. You can enable this in developer options.

The next question is why I used the Google Pixel 8 Pro and not my Oppo Find N5 or any of the other devices at my disposal. Where is the log stored? The typical way to access it these days is via adb; you can initiate a bug report that's saved to your computer, and the log should be saved in the Bluetooth logs folder, but that wasn't the case on my Oppo Find N5. I had a file, but it was empty. Given that many companies make modifications to systems like these, I later elected to go for the Pixel 8 Pro to avoid any OEM shenanigans. Switching over to the Google Pixel 8 Pro enabled me to capture a Bluetooth HCI log that actually contained data.

Before pulling the log, though, it needs to be filled with usable data first. I installed the Govee app and logged into my account, and then switched off Wi-Fi. This meant the app had to use Bluetooth to control the lights, so the data would be saved in the log. After modifying the brightness and the colors and switching the lights on and off a bunch of times, it was time to plug my Pixel 8 Pro into my laptop and pull the bug report using adb.

Figuring out the basics first with Wireshark

Don't go all out; focus on the small things first