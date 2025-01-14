Once your home network starts getting more complex, like if you were to start self-hosting apps and services, you might want to consider setting up a reverse proxy to shield those services from the internet. This is essentially another server that sits between the device your self-hosted apps are on and the internet, but instead of providing access outward to the internet, it provides access to those apps.

That way, you get a single point of access for configuration, logging, and generally all-around easier management, as you can change things on one device without having to change them on the other self-hosted apps or other devices on your network. It's a fantastic addition to any home lab setup, but each reverse proxy software does things slightly differently and comes with additional features that you might find useful on your home network. So, in no particular order, here are some of our favorite reverse proxies to make the management of your self-hosted apps and home network that much easier.

9 NGINX Proxy Manager (NPM)

The easiest way to expose your self-hosted apps while keeping your home network secure

Close

Nginx is one of the most used reverse proxies, but its command-line interface is daunting to new users. Enter Nginx Proxy Manager (NPM), which adds a user-friendly dashboard to make the administration of your reverse proxy a simpler task. Along with the standard features of Nginx to expose web services within their network, NPM also adds free SSL via Let's Encrypt, integration for Docker, support for multiple users, and thorough documentation in case you get stuck. Because of its simplicity, it's a good choice for home lab use, although that means it isn't easily scalable if your network infrastructure grows.

8 Envoy Proxy

Originally built by Lyft, this reverse proxy is fantastic for microservices