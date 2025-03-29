OLED monitors are taking over the high-end of the market, with faster, more colorful panels coming out every year. One such panel is this third-gen QD-OLED, used by Acer in the Predator X34 X5. Not to be confused with the previous X34 models, this one has a 3440x1440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, a built-in KVM to control two computers from one keyboard and mouse, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for buttery smooth frames when gaming. That sounds great, but can it hang with the best gaming monitors once we've put it through its paces?

This is a niche monitor for a subset of gamers. Ultrawides aren't for everyone, with 16:9 aspect ratios being more mainstream, and the 1800R curve isn't to everyone's taste. I got used to the additional curve very quickly, and it also helps with glare reduction as ambient light is often reflected away from your sitting position. This is a strong contender for my favorite OLED monitor so far, but I wish it had DisplayPort 2.1, so it didn't need DSC to use 10-bit color at 240Hz.

About this review: Acer loaned XDA this monitor for the purposes of this review. The company had no input into its content or saw it before publication.

QD-OLED has evolved Acer Predator X34 X5 Third-gen QD-OLED is something special 9 / 10 $750 $1000 Save $250 The Acer Predator X34 X5 uses a third-gen QD-OLED panel with a 3440x1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate for incredibly bold colors and stunning motion clarity. If you're an ultrawide monitor fan, this is the gaming monitor for you, and it's got enough clarity for productivity tasks as well. Pros & Cons Amazingly vibrant color gamut

240Hz makes for fantastic motion clarity

USB-C with 90W Power Delivery

Built in KVM to control two computers from same kb/m Stand is big

DisplayPort used is 1.4, not 2.1 $1000 at Acer $800 at Amazon $750 at Best Buy

Price, availability, and specs

The Acer Predator X34 X5 was announced at Computex in May 2024 but didn't arrive in stores until the end of November. It has a $1,000 MSRP, but you can find it at up to $250 off currently at Best Buy. Amazon also has it in stock for $800, and Acer's own website has it at $1,000. It uses a third-generation Samsung QD-OLED panel with a 3440x1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate and is significantly brighter than previous QD-OLED generations, with our measurements having it at 287 nits in SDR.

Acer Predator X34 X5 9 / 10 Resolution 3440x1440 Refresh Rate 240Hz Screen Size 34" Ultrawide Ports 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DP 1.4, 1 x USB-C (upstream, 90W, DP Alt mode), 2x USB-A 3.2, 1x USB-B (upstream), 3.5mm audio Display Technology QD-OLED Aspect Ratio 21:9 Display coating Anti-glare/Matte Screen Brightness 250 nits (average); 1,000 nits (peak) Dimensions 37.83 x 22.95 x 14.76 inches Weight 19.84 lbs (9kg) Mounting Options VESA 100 x 100 Sound Stereo speakers 5W HDR HDR10, DisplayHDR 400 True Black Variable Refresh G-Sync Compatible, FreeSync Premium, 48-240Hz Response Time 0.01ms (PRT) / 0.03ms (GTG) Tilt -5° to 20° Swivel Yes KVM Yes Price $1,000 Speakers 2x 5W Curve 1800R Expand

What I liked

This gorgeous QD-OLED panel has superb motion clarity