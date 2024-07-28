Key Takeaways Ring Slim is a futuristic smart ring with comprehensive health sensors and a sleek design.

Fitness trackers are the best way to keep track of your vitals while exercising, but what if you don't like wearing anything on your wrist? Until recently, the list of alternatives was fairly short, with a few pendant trackers and a handful of smart rings from smaller companies. The smart ring market has been gradually growing, though, with brands like Oura and Superhuman leading the charge, and Samsung joining the fray this year as the first major tech brand to throw its hat in the ring. Circular recently released its second smart ring, the Ring Slim, which I've been wearing for the last month. It's never been a better time for the wearables category, and as a longtime user, I'm all for it.

See, smart rings like the Circular Ring Slim take all the important health sensors from smartwatches and miniaturize them further to fit them and a small battery into a slightly larger-than-average ring. The Ring Slim is only 2.2mm at every point except the flat section where the charging contacts are, making it feel more futuristic. With 20 days of on-device memory and a comprehensive companion app, it promises to give you more insight into your health while making it easy to wear. That's a promise it mostly delivers on, although I found some annoying recurring connectivity issues, and the battery life could be better.

About this review: Circular provided the Ring Slim for review. The company had no input in this article and did not see its contents before publishing.

Pricing, specs, and availability

The Circular Ring Slim was launched at the end of 2023, but we're reviewing the newer version, released on June 19, 2024. It brings new features to the app, a more scratch-resistant cover, and a full IP68 rating (previously was IPX8). It costs $294 for the version with vibrations, or $234 for the Ring Slim Light which doesn't feature haptics. It ships worldwide from Circular in France and, unlike competing smart rings, doesn't require a subscription to work for you.

Circular Ring Slim Heart Rate Monitor Yes Color Screen No Notification Support Limited haptic feedback Battery Life 2 days (Performance), 5 days (Eco) Display None Health sensors Temperature, SpO2, Heart Rate, Breathing Rate, Motion IP rating IP68 Colors Black Price $294 Mobile payments No Workout detection Yes Manufacturer Circular Expand

What I like

All the performance of a fitness tracker, shrunk into a tiny ring

Close

I've long been a smart ring fan, ever since I got my hands on the Motiv Smart Ring (or should I say, got one on my hand) almost half a decade ago. That's a long time to pass in tech, so I was excited to see what Circular could bring. Let me start by saying that not much has happened design-wise in that time. And neither should it, as smart rings still need the same features. They must be slim and comfortable on your skin, while being durable on the outside. The sensors need to make contact with the under-side of your finger for the best measurement, and they need onboard memory to store measurements before syncing with a smartphone app.

In the month or so that I've been wearing the Circular Ring Slim, I've only taken it off for three reasons. To charge it every third morning, when I needed to wash something sticky off my hands, and occasionally as a fidget toy to spin around the thinner end of my finger. It hasn't felt uncomfortable at all, which I credit to wearing several sizes in the sizing kit for several days before getting the correct size sent to me. The sizes stretch from 6 to 13 (my ring finger is 12), but even if you already wear a ring on the finger you plan to wear it on and think you know your size, I recommend getting the sizing kit first to get a more accurate fit.

The inner part of the ring is translucent so that you can see some of the electronics inside

The ring charges on a small USB-C dongle with two charging contacts and some magnets to keep things in alignment. Circular says it should take 45 minutes to charge fully. The first charge when it arrived was longer than that, but every charge since has been shorter. That's enough for just over two days of battery life in Performance mode. It could stretch to five or six days if changed to Eco mode, which limits sleep phase tracking and a couple of other measurements. To me, the whole point of these devices is granular health measurements, so why would you limit the most useful features? It stayed in Performance mode for the duration, and I got used to the charging cadence.

The ring's exterior is anodized aluminum, and the finish seems pretty hard-wearing. I haven't noticed any scratches or blemishes yet, and it's hit ceramics, metals, and the sharp edges of my key ring often enough. I like that the inner part of the ring is translucent so that you can see some of the electronics inside, and this plastic hasn't irritated my finger. The IP68 rating is excellent for peace of mind, and I've tested it in the shower, washing dishes, and other everyday tasks. It probably wouldn't hold up with salt water, but most things won't.

The feature I like the most is one that you can't even see. That's the haptic feedback, which can send notifications when your heart rate is out of the normal range or act as a silent alarm clock. It works well as a morning alarm, which impressed me as I often sleep through audible alarms. To cancel an alarm, tap on the ring with the logo on top. I found this was frequently difficult, but I have been told that Circular is working on improving the performance of the haptic tap. Unfortunately, only a few fitness triggers are used for notification purposes in this way. I'd like to see this expanded, so that I could use it as a notification for incoming calls or messages, for example. That would make it incredibly useful when you need your phone to be silent but still need to be aware of communications.

The app has a wealth of health data

Close

The sensors in the Circular Ring Slim measure a wide range of biometrics, including heart rate (and variability), blood oxygen level (SpO2), skin temperature, sleep cycles, Vo2 max, steps, and breathing rate. It can also calculate several associated markers, such as stress, recovery, and energy levels. And it automatically monitors activity and determines the type of activity, active minutes, recovery time, and calories burned. I'm not the most active person, so I didn't use the tracker for running, but the measurements were close to the Withings ScanWatch I used for comparison.

The ring continuously measures your vitals throughout the day, or you can start a live measurement session at any time. The data it pulls can be integrated into Apple Health or Google Fit, if you prefer managing your metrics there. However, the Circular app has many features that help you understand your health. These are called "circles," which work on things to help manage stress levels, offer guided breathing, or remind you to take medications or supplements. I liked getting scores for energy, sleep, and responsiveness to my alarm time, so that I could tell how I was progressing daily.

What I don't like

Occasional connectivity dropouts are annoying

Circular's Ring Slim feels like the startup still has some growing pains. The measurements from the ring seemed accurate enough (without access to laboratory testing equipment to verify them), but some issues make this smart ring less desirable. The ring can hold up to 20 days of data, which is good because I experienced occasional connectivity issues where the app wouldn't download data. Some days were better than others, so it's probably fixable by the company. It's far from the seamless experience you want from your fitness tracker, though. Also, when you sync your data, the animation shows it going to your phone, then to the cloud, then back to your phone. I'm not sure why it can't process data locally, but it seems it needs internet access, as I received a few notifications saying I needed internet access for that feature.

One of the cool features is the Kira+ AI assistant, which takes your recent data and gives you daily recommendations for improvement.

One of the cool features is the Kira+ AI assistant, which takes your recent data and gives you daily recommendations for improvement. I like this feature, as it helps make sense of the mountain of data the ring measures, but it's limited in scope. I wish I could ask the AI follow-up questions for clarification or add extra data like allergies, so the recommendations could be further tailored to me.

Should you buy the Circular Ring Slim?

You should buy the Circular Ring Slim if:

You want an accurate fitness tracker without wearing a smartwatch.

You like the thought of a vibrating alarm clock.

You want to track steps, sleep, skin temperature, SpO2, and heart rate.

You should NOT buy the Circular Ring Slim if:

You need music playback for your workouts.

You want a longer battery life in your fitness tracker.

You don't want to deal with connectivity issues.

With Samsung's Galaxy Ring looming on the horizon, the era of the smart ring is here. Now that a major manufacturer is active in the market, startups like Circular have to do more to make the daily use of these rings seamless while providing added functionality. The Circular Ring Slim already has some things in its favor, like being over $100 cheaper than the Galaxy Ring and the ability to work with both iOS and Android. Battery life is what I expected after using other smart rings in the past, and charging isn't that bad, but it's not as slick as the wireless charging of the Galaxy Ring or Ultrahuman's offerings.

Still, the Circular Ring Slim has promise. Most of my issues are software or firmware-based, like the clunky app UI and connectivity issues. If these are addressed, and maybe the battery life gets tweaked so a happy medium between the 2-to-5-day range is found, this ring has a place in the admittedly niche market. And even with the issues, I'm still keeping it on my finger since the smart ring is my future, even if it's not yours.