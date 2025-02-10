While Arrow Lake on the desktop didn't exactly wow us, it was at least a step or two in the right direction towards processors that kept their thermals in check. Now, it's the turn of Arrow Lake's mobile processors, starting with the Core Ultra 9 285H. This is a 45W mobile chip with 6 performance, 8 efficiency, and 2 low-power efficiency cores that can use up to 115W at full tilt. But, after the issues of Arrow Lake on desktop, is the mobile chip any good?

Well, I've been using an MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo powered by the Core Ultra 9 285H for a couple of weeks, and I can tell you right now that Arrow Lake mobile goes a long way to redeeming the architecture. It's got plenty of compute power, even when on battery, and the integrated Arc graphics combined with XeSS in compatible titles means you can even game at relatively decent frame rates. Let's dive in to what else is good about this new chip.

About this review: Intel sent us an MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 9 285H mobile processor for the purposes of this review. Neither company had any input in its content.

Classy business machine MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo (2025) 8 / 10 The MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo is one of the first laptops to use the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor, and it's a beautifully made business-class device. Pros & Cons Arrow Lake mobile is awesome

4K OLED option

Plenty of ports including Ethernet Touchpad is annoyingly offcenter

Thermal throttle issues See at MSI

Pricing, specs, & availability

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285H was released on February 10, 2025. This is the flagship of the Intel Arrow Lake mobile H-series, with 16 total cores, no hyperthreading, and up to 115W of power. It's paired with Intel Arc integrated graphics and will likely power many of the best laptops in the months to come.

This MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo is one of the first laptops to use the new Core Ultra 9 285H. It's a classy business affair with a classic clamshell shape and plenty of ports for connectivity. For such a slim and light laptop, MSI still managed to fit an Ethernet port onto the side, in case you prefer wired stability. MSI has not released the price of this laptop yet, but last year's model was $1,450 with an Intel Core 7 processor, so expect around that price.

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H 8 / 10 Cores 6P / 8E / 2 LPE Threads 16 Base Clock Speed 2.9 GHz / 2.7 GHz / 1 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.4 GHz / 4.5 GHz / 2.5 GHz PCIe PCIe 5.0 Cache 24 MB RAM support LPDDR5x-8400, DDR5-6400 Graphics Intel Arc 140T Architecture Arrow Lake Process TSMC N3B TDP 45W Power Draw 115W Expand

MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo (2025) 8 / 10 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 285H processor GPU Intel Arc Display type IPS: 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3, 400 nits; OLED: 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3, 400 nits Display (Size, Resolution) IPS: 16 inches, 2560x1600, OLED: 16 inches, 3840x2400 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage 2x M.2 2280 Battery 99.9Wh Charge speed 100W Ports 2x TB4, 1x USB Type-A gen 2, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x SD card reader, 1x Combo Audio Jack, 1x 1GbE Operating System Windows 11 Webcam FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic and privacy shutter Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 14.11x10.02x0.66-0.75 inches (358.4x254.4x16.85-18.95mm) Weight 1.5kg Expand

The good

There's a lot to like about this classy business machine with a heart of fire