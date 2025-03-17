In just the last few months, we've seen the multiple 27" 4K OLED gaming monitors hit the market from Asus, MSI, and Samsung, representing a substantial leap forward as the necessary panel technology gets more efficient and cost-effective. 4K OLED gaming monitors with high refresh rates are a joy when done right, and the MPG 272URX from MSI, with a Samsung QD-OLED display, is a solid entry that sets the standard for the future of gaming monitors.

About this review: MSI sent me the MPG 272URX QD-OLED for the purposes of this review. The company had no input into its contents.

MPG 272URX QD-OLED 9 / 10 The MPG 272URX QD-OLED is among the first 27" 4K OLED monitors on the market. Built with Samsung's new 27" 4K QD-OLED panel, this monitor boasts a blazing fast response time, a 240Hz refresh rate, and gorgeous HDR performance. $1099 at Newegg $1099 at MSI $1099 at Amazon

MPG 272URX QD-OLED pricing and availability

The MPG 272URX QD-OLED has launched at a list price of $1,099.99 — if you can find one. As one of the very first 27" 4K OLED gaming monitors on the market, it's been a hot-ticket item. The monitor is currently sold on Newegg as well as directly on MSI's U.S. site. MSI has told XDA that the monitor will be available on Amazon at the end of March.

Specifications Resolution 3840x2160 (UHD) Refresh Rate 240Hz Screen Size 26.5" Ports 2x HDMI™ 2.1 (UHD@240Hz) 1x DisplayPort 2.1a (UHBR20) 1x Type-C (DP alt.) w/ 98W PD Display Technology QD-OLED Aspect Ratio 16:9 Screen Brightness SDR: 250 HDR: 450 (Typ.) (True Black 400 with 10% APL) 1000 (Typ.) (Peak 1000 with 3% APL) Dimensions 100 x 100 mm Mounting Options VESA HDR DisplayHDR True Black 400 Response Time 0.03ms Tilt -5° ~ 15° Swivel -30° ~ 30° Pivot -90° ~ 90° Expand

A stunning 4K QD-OLED panel

Samsung's new panel is doing the heavy lifting