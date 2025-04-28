The PC gaming handheld market is booming right now, and there are plenty of Windows-based alternatives to the Steam Deck to choose from. Most manufacturers opted for AMD-based devices, but MSI is one of the only using Intel CPUs with integrated graphics to power their handhelds. And you know what? On the MSI Claw 8 AI+—it absolutely works—with the Intel Core 7 258V putting out good performance numbers while sipping battery life from the 80Wh tank.

This is a big improvement over last year's MSI Claw 7, which had an Intel Core 100 Series CPU inside. It's also a big improvement over most of the handhelds we've reviewed, which says a lot about Intel's Lunar Lake platform and how good it is. We've been loving Lunar Lake laptops, and it's interesting to see how well the platform adapts to the smaller, gaming-focused form factor.

Even with Windows holding back the user experience compared to SteamOS, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is worth checking out if you want the best handheld gaming performance right now—assuming you can find one in stock. It's not the best value, but it gives the best frame rates in demanding titles without compromising on reducing resolution and game settings.

About this review: MSI loaned us the Claw 8 AI+ for the purposes of this review, but had no input into this article and did not see its contents before publishing.