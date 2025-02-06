Obsbot typically makes pretty high-end webcams and while I usually love them, I always acknowledge they're not for everyone because they're fairly expensive. With the Meet SE, Obsbot wanted to change that perception by introducing the cheapest camera in its lineup.

With a price tag of $69, the Obsbot Meet SE is easily affordable by almost anyone, and for that price, you get a webcam that's still pretty fantastic. If you've been wanting to upgrade your video quality, this is the webcam for you.

About this review: Obsbot sent us the Meet SE in three color variants for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its content.

Top-notch quality Obsbot Meet SE The webcam for everyone 9 / 10 The Obsbot Meet SE brings high-quality cameras to a much more affordable price range. While limited to 1080p, the webcam still offers fantastic quality along with face tracking and auto framing capabilities. It also offers versatile mounting options. Pros & Cons Excellent video quality at 1080p, with decent low-light performance

Versatile mounting options

Provides both USB-C and USB Type-A connections Official webcam software doesn't support all the features of the hardware

Magnetic mount can be a bit insecure on larger monitors $69 at OBSBOT $69 at Amazon

Pricing and availability

Obsbot launched the Meet SE webcam on January 15, 2025, alongside the Tiny SE, both cheaper versions of existing products. The Obsbot Meet SE comes in three color options, those being Cloud White, Space Grey, and Aurora Green.

The webcam costs $69, making it the cheapest in the company's entire lineup. You can get it with extra accessories for a higher price, but everything you need is in the box.

Obsbot Meet SE 9 / 10 Resolution 1920x1080 Wide Angle Lens No (78 degrees) Connection USB-C (USB 2.0) Integrated Lighting No Aperture f/1.8 Frames per second 100FPS (1080p)/150FPS (720p) Mounting Magnetic mount, 1/4-inch screw mount Compatibility Windows, macOS Sensor size 1/2.8 inches Additional features Face tracking, auto framing, vertical and upside-down video Ports 1x USB-C Expand

The good

Bringing great image quality to the masses

As I said at the start, Obsbot does make pretty great webcams in my experience, but they are very high-end products most of the time, always costing upwards of $100. And the thing is, most people don't need everything those cameras do. 4K resolution support is nice, but the majority of services, whether it's Discord, Google Meet, or Zoom, won't stream your webcam at that resolution.

The Obsbot Meet SE does exactly what it should do, which is lower the price significantly, and in exchange, you lose 4K support (present in the Obsbot Meet 2), though you can still record at 1080p and 60 frames per second. In fact, Obsbot touts up to 100FPS support at 1080p, but that feature isn't built into the company's own camera software.

Regardless, at $69, this is a fairly affordable webcam, and you get excellent image quality out of it. Here it is compared to the webcams on the Asus Zenbook S 14 and Honor MagicBook Art 14. It's night and day.

Close

Not as much of a sacrifice as you might think

Losing 4K support is one thing, but other factors play into image quality, and thankfully, the Obsbot Meet SE doesn't make huge sacrifices here, either. The camera sensor is noticeably smaller than the Meet 2, but the lens aperture is the same, and overall, things don't look a lot worse. As you can see below, the Obsbot Meet 2 seems to handle uneven lighting a bit better in daylight and in indoor lighting, but the difference isn't huge. In the set of photos below, the first picture in each pair comes from the Obsbot Meet SE, while the second is from the Meet 2.