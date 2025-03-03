If you thought 2024 was the year for AI PCs, that was just the warm-up act. While we saw plenty of Qualcomm-powered AI Copilot+ notebooks, like the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge, it wasn't until later in the year when other CPU manufacturers released CPUs with enough AI TOPS for the advanced features Microsoft promised with Copilot+, like Recall.

These new mobile chips promise to be powering some of the best laptops of the year, and the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro is going to be one of them. It's got everything we love about Samsung laptops (AMOLED displays, svelte and tough designs, and great audio), and it's powered by a choice of two Intel Lunar Lake CPUs.

Add in battery life that has to be experienced to truly understand how impressive it is, the ability to game at playable framerates on an integrated GPU, and tons of Samsung Galaxy ecosystem touches that are more useful than not, and you've got a winner of a Windows laptop.

About this review: Samsung sent us the Galaxy Book 5 Pro for review. It had no input on the contents of this article.

Windows with style Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 9 / 10 The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro is a fantastic AI PC with a gorgeous high-resolution AMOLED display and premium build quality. It's slightly let down by the short key travel on its keyboard but other than that, it's a winner. Pros & Cons Gorgeous AMOLED display with high resolution

Fantastic build quality

Closest thing to a MacBook running Windows Key travel on the keyboard is very low

Can't use some AI features like Recall with Windows 11 Home

512GB SSD size isn't enough at this price point

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro was launched on January 2, 2025, in South Korea, with availability in the U.S., UK, Canada, France, and Germany. It's currently available from Samsung.com and Best Buy.

The base model comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V, 16GB of soldered RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage for $1,350 with a 14-inch touchscreen, or $1,450 for a 16-inch touchscreen. Increasing storage to 1TB makes the 14-inch model $1,550, and the 16-inch model $1,650. And if you opt for 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, the 14-inch is $1,650, and the 16-inch is $1,750, but you do get a processor upgrade to the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V as well.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 256V (16GB)/ 258V (32GB) GPU Intel Arc 140V Display type 14" or 16" 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Anti-reflective coating, touchscreen RAM 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB, 1TB SSD Battery 63Whr Charge speed 65W USB Type-C fast charg Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-A 3.2, 1x microSD card reader, 1x headphone jack Operating System Windows 11 Home Webcam 2MP webcam with dual-array mics Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 14-inch: 12.3x8.81x0.46 inches; 16-inch: 13.99x9.86x0.49 inches Weight 14-inch: 2.71lbs (1.23kg); 16-inch: 3.44lbs (1.56kg) Speakers Quad Speakers ( Woofer Max 5 W x 2, Tweeter 2 W x 2) Colors Gray Pen compatibility No Price 1,350 Expand

This is one gorgeous laptop

Seriously, Samsung might be blatantly copying Apple's homework, but that's fine