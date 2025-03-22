Gaming monitors have always pushed the envelope for what is possible with display tech. Whether that's high refresh rates for motion clarity, coupled with variable refresh rates tech, or color-accurate panels that rival those used for editing. Nowadays, the best gaming monitors can do both, but expect to pay for the combination because the best of anything is always expensive.

LG has paired the highest refresh rate available on an OLED panel with its intimate knowledge of W-OLED on the LG 27GX790A-B, a 27-inch gaming monitor with 1440p resolution and a huge 480Hz refresh rate. It bucks the trend of curved monitors, sticking to a flat panel, supports HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1, and has a 0.03ms response time that only OLED can provide. Esports enthusiasts can stop reading here and go smash the order button, because it truly excels at fast-paced games when you can pump enough frames into it, but it's not a perfect fit for every other user.

About this review: LG loaned us the 27GX790A-B for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its content.

Gorgeous for gaming LG UltraGear 27GX790A-B An expensive monitor for esports enthusiasts 8 / 10 $902 $1000 Save $98 This 27-inch W-OLED gaming monitor is super-slim, and super-speedy with a 480Hz refresh rate for incredible motion clarity in the fastest games. You'll need some pretty hefty computer specs to drive it at its maximum, including a GPU compatible with DisplayPort 2.1 or HDMI 2.1, and it's better as a secondary monitor for gaming use rather than your primary productivity panel. Pros & Cons 480Hz refresh rate for incredible motion clarity

WOLED for gorgeous color representation

Great design and ergonomics "Dirty screen effect" caused by inconsistent panel brightness

Text clarity isn't great on desktop

Noticable VRR flicker

Price, specs & availability

The LG UltraGear 27GX790A-B was announced in November 2024, with an MSRP of $1,000. It was available in stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and LG's own website with availability starting on December 30th. This is a premium gaming monitor with a premium price to match, with DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 support, FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync compatibility, and a super-fast 480Hz refresh rate.

LG UltraGear 27GX790A-B Resolution 2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate 480 Hz Screen Size 26.5-inch Ports 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 2.1, USB upstream, 2x USB Type-A, 4-pole headset jack Display Technology OLED Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display coating Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer Screen Brightness (Typ.) 275 nits (Min.) 250 nits (Peak) 603 nits Dimensions 23.8x22.8x9.8 inches Weight 20.4 lbs (with stand); 11.2 lbs (without stand) Mounting Options Wall-mountable, VESA 100 x 100 Sound 3.5mm headphone port HDR HDR10, DisplayHDR True Black 400 Variable Refresh AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Nvidia G-Sync, VESA Adaptive-Sync (DP only) Response Time 0.03ms (GtG) Tilt Yes, -5° to 15° Swivel Yes, -30° to 30° Pivot Yes KVM Yes Price $1,000 Speakers No Features Hardware calibration supported Expand

What I liked

Its motion clarity is unmatched