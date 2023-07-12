I get my hands on a lot of phones. In fact, it would not be hyperbole to say I get my hands on all the phones — flagships, at least. Just in 2023 alone, I've reviewed 19 phones, and if we go back over the last 12 months, the number jumps to over 30. And of all the phones I've tested in the past year, I can say the Google Pixel 7 Pro is on the very short list of the best Android phones. I'd say the Pixel 7 Pro is still among my top four phones this year, with the other three phones all being China-exclusive devices that 99% of you reading this can't buy anyway. And for this Amazon Prime Day, you can get the Google Pixel 7 Pro at 28% off. So if you're in the market for a new phone, this is the one I'd recommend.

Why I like the Google Pixel 7 Pro over most other phones

Let it be known that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is nowhere close to the most powerful phone I've tested. The Tensor G2 chip is objectively less powerful and efficient than the chips in the latest iPhones or flagships from Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and others. But what the Pixel 7 Pro lacks in raw horsepower, it makes up for with smarts.

The Tensor G2 was designed to handle Google's machine-learning algorithms for recognizing images and understanding speech, and on that front, it absolutely shines. For example, Tensor G2 phones like the Pixel 7 Pro have the best voice dictation of any phone by far. I can turn on voice typing, start rambling for five minutes straight, and the Pixel 7 Pro will have transcribed every word I said at 99% accuracy. This is highly useful for transcribing interviews or when I need to generate a long chunk of text but want to give my fingers a rest. I even used it to help me write this paragraph. The Tensor G2 is so smart at recognizing human speech it'll even add punctuation marks. And all of this works offline, even without an internet connection or cell data.

Sure, other phones can also do voice typing, but I'd say it'll be 85% accurate on an iPhone with Siri or another Android's Google Assistant at best. When you have a 15% mistake rate, you should simply just type with your fingers.

The Tensor chip is also the brains behind Google's awesome cameras. Yes, the camera hardware in the Pixel 7 Pro is pretty good, but they're not world-beaters. Samsung's flagship phone has more pixels, and the iPhone 14 Pro has larger main camera image sensors. But I'd take the Pixel 7 Pro's photos over the Galaxy S23 Ultra or iPhone 14 Pro's any day because Tensor G2's software processing is that much better.

Photos are almost always properly exposed. The colors pop slightly without seeming too exaggerated. There's natural bokeh if you shoot up close and convincing software-assisted bokeh if you shoot with portrait mode for extra depth. The periscope zoom lens of the Pixel 7 Pro also runs circles around the telephoto zoom lens of the iPhone 14 Pro. Simply put, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is the best camera phone in America. The only phones beating it are the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Vivo X90 Pro Plus, and both don't sell in North America. Just look at the photo samples. The vibrancy of the colors, the exposure of the skies and lights, the details — all excellent.

Just off the strength of the camera and voice dictation alone, the Pixel 7 Pro would be one of my favorites, but then you add in the beautiful unique design, clean and smooth software, and the timeliest Android updates around, and you have the phone that is easily among the very best. In fact, I just recommended it to my girlfriend yesterday. Seriously.

There are so many phones on sale this week, but if you want a new flagship, there's no other option. The Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best phones on the market right now, and at a Prime Day discount, it's better than ever.