Microsoft's Notepad app has been around for over four decades and is admired by developers, enthusiasts, and general users alike. A few years ago, the unthinkable happened when the company added spellcheck and autocorrect to the essential app. Now, to our surprise, AI has been engineered into Notepad and you can use it to rewrite text.

The feature allows you to refine your text in Notepad with the GPT AI model. It can rephrase the content, change the tone, and adjust the length of the content you write. If you use Microsoft Edge, it works similarly to the Rewrite with Copilot feature.

Before starting, you must have the Canary or Beta version of Windows 11 from the Windows Insider Program running on your system. You also need Notepad version 11.2410.15.0 or later. If you don’t, check for an update in the Microsoft Store.

Getting to know the Rewrite feature

The Rewrite feature doesn't only provide a single choice of how your text is rewritten. Instead, there are five different options to choose from that allow you to easily change the text, tone, and length of your note.

Rewrite : AI scans the words in your note and gives you a full recommendation to rewrite it.

: AI scans the words in your note and gives you a full recommendation to rewrite it. Make shorter : This provides an option to reduce the text so it’s less wordy.

: This provides an option to reduce the text so it’s less wordy. Make longer : The AI scans your written text and increases the volume of words and phrases if the content seems too thin.

: The AI scans your written text and increases the volume of words and phrases if the content seems too thin. Change tone : This option allows you to change the content to different tones, like formal, casual, inspirational, poetic, or humorous.

: This option allows you to change the content to different tones, like formal, casual, inspirational, poetic, or humorous. Change format: Allows you to format your text into paragraphs, lists, academic style, or poetry.

There are many options now within the once-basic Notepad app on Windows. Let's check out how to use this feature on your PC to see how easy it is to work with.

How to rewrite text in Notepad with AI

Provided you have a supported version of Windows 11 and an updated Notepad app, you can begin rewriting text using AI and the steps are straightforward.

Launch Notepad from the Start menu or taskbar if you have it pinned. Click the Profile icon in the top right corner and sign in with your Microsoft account, if you aren’t already. Type or paste your text into Notepad, click the Rewrite button in the top right corner, and choose an option from the dropdown menu. The AI will scan your text and produce a window with a different version that you can choose. If you like it, click the Replace button. Click the arrow buttons to see variations of the rewritten text. You can also select a different length or change the tone and format of the highlighted text. If you only want to change a section of your note, highlight it, right-click, select Rewrite from the dropdown, and follow the onscreen steps outlined above.

Your AI credits in Notepad are limited

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, you are limited in the number of AI rewrite credits you can use with Notepad, so you can’t just use the AI feature whenever you want. All credit allotments are non-rollover, meaning they don’t accumulate from month to month.

If you are signed in with a standard Windows account, the limit is 15 AI Rewrite credits per month. But those with a Microsoft 365 account get 60 credits. When you click the profile icon, you can see the number of credits you have remaining in the dropdown menu. It also lists them in the AI Rewrite window.

The future of artificial intelligence integration with Notepad

If you are running a supported version of Windows and use Notepad, you should try the AI-powered Rewrite feature. It is now limited to rewriting text, but coding support may come as it evolves. Who knew Notepad might become one of the most powerful apps on Windows? Well, it's probably overkill for the once-simplistic app. I mean, do you need AI to modify TXT files? Maybe. I suppose it depends on how you use Notepad. Nevertheless, it's neat to play with, and it shows off what the power of AI can do for apps like this.

As always, keep in mind that this is in beta, so you can expect changes along the way — hopefully including new and more powerful features. Also, keep in mind this may not make it to the stable version of Windows 11 in the future. So, keep giving Microsoft your thoughts via the Feedback Hub if you are a fan, and let them know what developments you want to see.