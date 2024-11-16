Key Takeaways This Raspberry Pi wrist wearable uses AI for smart home convenience.

The innovative project allows commands in a format understood by devices.

It relies on Blues Wireless Notecarrier F board to contact devices from long distances.

There are a lot of good things to like about November, but one of the lesser-explored elements is when someone gets a bolt of inspiration from their Halloween costume and spends the next month fleshing it out further. Such is the case of one Rick and Morty fan, whose October 31st outfit became the start of something better. They've designed their very own smart home controller with a Raspberry Pi, and it lives on their wrist for that extra mad scientist feel.

This Raspberry Pi wrist wearable uses AI to control a smart home

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, this cool idea was the invention of donutsorelse on YouTube. The device began as part of a Rick costume from Rick and Morty, and donutsorelse wanted to make a device that both fitted the sort of thing that the titular mad scientist would make, while also being helpful in daily life. The solution was a Raspberry Pi-powered wearable that could understand what he was saying and use AI to control his home.

The project has some really cool elements to it. For example, he set up the AI to give commands to his smart devices in a format that they'd understand, meaning that he could add pretty much any device he likes to his system. Then, he used a Blues Wireless Notecarrier F board to allow the board to contact his smart home from long distances. This means he can tell his computer to turn on while walking home and have everything ready and waiting for him by the time he returns. And finally, he tackled the trickiest part; making an SBC comfortable to wear on your wrist for long periods of time.

Fortunately, the project was a success, and donutsorelse showed off all the cool tricks he can do with it in the video above. And if you want to see more Pi projects that started life as a Halloween costume, check out this T-45 power armor helmet from Fallout .