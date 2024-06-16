Key Takeaways Gamers should target a $1,000-1,200 budget and 1440p resolution when building a gaming PC.

Choose a value-for-money 1440p-capable GPU and a modern 6-core processor.

Don't overspend on the motherboard, RAM, and storage.

You only need a budget case, cooler, and power supply.

You have probably read countless PC build guides suggesting various configurations for various budgets — right from an entry-level gaming PC to an enthusiast gaming rig. But, it begs the question, "What would be the ideal budget for a modern gaming PC?"

Or, in other words, "How much do you need to spend, at a minimum, for an above-average gaming experience in 2024?"

This is not a straightforward question to answer, since everyone has a different definition of what counts as an acceptable level of gaming performance in 2024. But, I'll be considering 1440p 60+ FPS in the majority of games as the benchmark in order to arrive at the "right" budget for a modern gaming PC.

How to budget for a 1440p gaming PC

1440p should be your target resolution

Even though the bulk of gamers today game at 1080p or Full HD resolution, building a 1440p-capable gaming PC is the right choice in this day and age. 1440p gives you a huge bump over 1080p in terms of image quality, and it's still quite manageable for today's PC hardware. 4K gaming isn't really worth it for most people, considering the prohibitive cost of the hardware needed to drive it.

So, to build a powerful 1440p gaming PC that can push 60-100 FPS or more in all but the most demanding titles, you need to make some careful choices as well as some compromises. Let's get into it.

1. Pick a capable 1440p GPU

The biggest decision is picking your graphics card. Graphics card prices have shot up in recent years, so it's hard to justify $500-$600 for a gaming GPU and get only mid-range performance; but, it is what it is. Still, you have some good options that aren't completely disappointing. In fact, the AMD RX 6750 XT provides fantastic value for its price, providing excellent 1440p performance for just $350. The 12GB VRAM is a lifesaver at 1440p, since some games can easily demand over 8GB at this resolution.

Nvidia has the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB for around $380, if you really need ray tracing. But, honestly, this card isn't really meant for ray tracing if you want to achieve 60+ FPS. Plus, the 8GB VRAM isn't doing it any favors. So, I'd suggest going with the 6750 XT as the bare minimum for a 1440p gaming PC.

Current total: $350

2. Pair it with a recent 6-core CPU

Your games aren't as CPU-bound at 1440p as they are at 1080p, but you still need a fairly modern 6-core processor (at least) to keep up with your GPU. At $189 currently, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 is a great CPU for gaming and can easily handle any 1440p GPU. You will have to spend a bit more for a DDR5 motherboard and memory kit, but the gains will be worth it.

You could also go with Intel's Core i5-13400F for similar performance, but you'll be stuck on the outgoing LGA 1700 platform with no room for future CPU upgrades on the same motherboard. The flip side is that you can run the 13400F with a DDR4 motherboard and RAM, saving some money. Take this route only if you don't see upgrading your CPU in the next 3 years, and are willing to stick with older tech.

Current total: $539

3. Don't overspend on the motherboard, RAM, and storage