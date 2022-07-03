Save up to $100 with this killer early Prime Day deal on a Ring Alarm

With Prime Day fast approaching Amazon has already started firing out the deals on its own hardware. Smart home, in particular, is well catered for, and one of the top early deals is on the Ring Alarm.

From now through Prime Day on July 12-13 it’s possible to save as much as $100 on the Ring Alarm (2nd Gen) either standalone or as part of a bundle with other Ring or Amazon products.

The 8-piece set is currently down to just $150 for Prime members and comes with everything you need to get started. Ring says this is perfect for a one or two-bedroom home, and compromises a keypad, base station, a range extender, and a selection of motion and contact sensors.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Ring Alarm (2nd Gen) Add some smarts to your home alarm with Ring's modular system that integrates seamlessly with Alexa and other Amazon products. See at Amazon

The Ring Alarm is simple to set up yourself and thanks to its modular design you can add as many different sensors as you require. It connects to your home Wi-Fi network for access through the mobile apps on iOS or Android. But being an Amazon-owned device, the Ring Alarm can, of course, connect to Alexa. With this you can use an Amazon Echo or other Alexa smart speaker to arm and disarm your alarm system. Or you can check the status of the system, or pair it with Alexa Guard for added peace of mind when you’re away.

Alexa integration is nice but the main control comes from the app. Ring Alarm supports various settings, including a mode where you can disable interior sensors while keeping external ones armed. Added protection is available with Ring Protect Pro, which counts 24/7 emergency response among its perks.

Beyond the base system, the early Prime Day deals also cover bundles. These can include Echo speakers, the Echo Show, Ring cameras or the video doorbell. The ease of use paired with a steep discount make this a stellar buy for Prime Day.