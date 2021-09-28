Amazon’s Ring Alarm Pro is a hub for Ring cameras and an Eero Wi-Fi 6 all-in-one

Amazon unveiled a number of products at its annual devices and services event this year, and one such product is the all-new Ring Alarm Pro. It’s a hub for Ring cameras and an Eero Wi-Fi 6 router all in one. It has 24/7 internet backup and local processing and storage for Ring cameras too and is used primarily as physical home security through the built-in Ring Alarm. However, it can also aid in your digital security through cybersecurity features that Eero offers like ad blocking and content filtering.

Alongside the Ring Alarm Pro, Amazon also announced the new Ring Protect Pro subscription which costs $20 a month. Your connected devices can stay online with 24/7 backup internet, keeping your devices (like laptops and security cameras) online with cellular data. When your internet is gone, your Ring Alarm Pro will switch over to its 3GB of cellular data. That data can record approximately 300 Ring videos, 1.5 hours of video streaming, or 2 hours of video calls on a laptop. Extra data can also be purchased for an additional $3 per GB used. Finally, it also supports connecting up to four Ring Power Packs for when your power goes out.

A Ring Protect Pro subscription is also required for using most of Eero’s security features such as professional monitoring, threat protection, ad blocking, and content filtering.

One of the biggest changes with the Ring Alarm Pro is the ability to store and process Ring videos from certain devices locally using Ring Edge, so long as you have a Ring Protect subscription. Insert a microSD card into your Ring Alarm Pro and choose which camera you’d like to connect to. Once connected, a 64GB microSD card can store approximately 47 hours of Ring video clips.

The Ring Alarm Pro starts at $249.99 for just its base station, or as The Verge reports, you can upgrade to an eight-piece security kit for $299.99. That security kit comes with contact sensors, a motion detector, a keypad, and a Z-wave range extender. Ring also says that your existing second-generation Ring Alarm Base station can be swapped out without needing to reconnect all of your devices. The Ring Alarm Pro is available for pre-order from today in the U.S., and shipping will begin on November 3rd. The second-generation Ring Alarm will still be available for purchase with a five-piece kit for $199 if you don’t need any of the new additional features.