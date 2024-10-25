Ring Battery Doorbell $60 $100 Save $40 A video doorbell that can capture both horizontal and vertical, making it extremely versatile. It's now 40% off for a limited time. $60 at Amazon

You can never have enough protection for your home, which is why investing in security devices is a sound option. Not only are most mainstream devices extremely reliable, they are also relatively affordable as well. Ring has been around for quite some time, offering some of the best security products on the market. And its video doorbell is perhaps one of its most popular products, offering simple installation and ease of use.

So if you've been looking to grab something for your home or office, we think the Ring Battery Doorbell is going to be a fantastic choice, offering plenty of great monitoring features and wire-free installation thanks to its built-in battery. Best of all, you can now score a serious discount on the device, with a deal that knocks 40% off, dropping the price to $60 for a limited time.

What's great about the Ring Battery Doorbell?

The important thing to know about this video doorbell is that it can capture a lot of details when it comes to the horizontal and vertical axis. That means not only will you see who's coming to the door, but you'll also be able to scope out if any packages or letters have been dropped at the door. Perhaps what makes this doorbell even better is that it comes with a battery, so you don't need to run any wires during your installation.

Of course, you'll get all the usual perks of a video doorbell as well, like two-way communication, motion detection, and even night vision for those times when natural light isn't enough. If you have compatible smart home products or other wireless devices, you can also connect to the video doorbell to get seamless notifications. Overall, this is a good product that has a solid backing thanks to support from Amazon.

And while it normally costs quite a bit, coming in at $100, it can now be had for 40% less, with a price that starts at just $60. This is the lowest price we've seen on this device, which makes it a great time to buy. If you want to up the ante a bit, you can also invest in a smart door lock too.